On Sunday, Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles after days of raids and arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents sparked protests and physical confrontations with federal agents. Escalating tensions over the weekend included rocks being thrown at federal law enforcement vehicles, federal agents deploying flash-bang grenades and tear gas, and protesters setting Waymos on fire as thousands took to the streets.

Mayor Daniel Lurie has diligently resisted talking about President Donald Trump in public since taking office. The last week may require a change in that strategy.

Lurie apparently told those in attendance he was there to listen to their concerns and expressed that the safety of the immigrant community is a priority. A source said the mayor’s words were appreciated, but his public silence on Trump has been frustrating.

On Sunday morning, organized labor in San Francisco convened an emergency meeting to discuss the effects of the escalation in immigration enforcement. Those in attendance at Sunday’s meeting included Lurie, labor leaders, the mayor, City Attorney David Chiu, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, state Sen. Scott Weiner, and local Democratic Party chair Nancy Tung. Officials met to strategize on how to educate residents on their rights and encourage peaceful protests.

Days earlier in San Francisco, roughly 15 people — including women and children as young as 3 — were taken into custody during check-in appointments at a downtown ICE office. One woman and her children, ages 5 and 10, were reportedly forced to sleep on the floor overnight and were not given food. As of Sunday, the woman had been shipped to a detention center in South Texas , according to ICE’s locator system.

By Sunday night, the unrest had spread to San Francisco . At a protest outside ICE’s local headquarters on Sansome Street, protesters hurled hammers and other objects at the building and got into shoving matches with police in riot gear, who used metal barricades to push them back. About 60 people were arrested.

Unlike Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Supervisor Jackie Fielder, both of whom quickly condemned ICE’s actions in San Francisco, Lurie waited until Friday afternoon to issue a statement about the arrests after being contacted multiple times by The Standard.

“These efforts to target members of our community who contribute to our city, support our economy, and raise their families here are meant to do the exact opposite and make San Francisco less safe,” Lurie said. “Holding children and families for extended periods without meeting basic needs is particularly cruel.”

The mayor added that he is in regular contact with immigrant advocates who organize the SF Rapid Response Network to act on ICE tips. But individuals involved in those efforts said that as of Friday afternoon they had not heard from Lurie’s office about Wednesday’s arrests.

“No, we haven’t been able to work with the mayor’s office, and we really need the mayor to step up and support immigrants,” said Sanika Mahajan, director of community organizing and engagement for Mission Action.

Gabriel Medina, executive director of La Raza Community Resource Center, said his team also has heard nothing from the Lurie administration.