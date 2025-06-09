Giants’ Buster Posey isn’t shying away from big messages and big possible trade ideas

Also, the Giants weren’t exactly devastated by the 2011 failure and Beltran exit — they won the World Series in 2012 (with Posey winning NL MVP) and won the World Series again in 2014. None of this, of course, means that Posey absolutely will trade from the Giants’ pitching surplus to add a hitter. That deal might never come available. But the important part is that Posey’s Giants administration will be waiting for it — or probably even looking for it.



The connection from the early 2010s, when they were winning titles, to now is not hard to see: If the Giants get timely hitting, they probably have more than enough pitching to be competitive in any short series against anybody.



“I think it starts with Buster, right?” Webb said of the team’s pitching mindset. “He came in the first day — and Buster was part of a lot of really good teams here and I think the best thing they did was pitch. We came in, he just wanted us to know, like, this is how we do things, this is how we pitch. We attack guys. We don’t walk people. Just staying on the attack is the most important thing.”



Justin Verlander was Posey’s lone big pitching addition last offseason, and he turned in 10 middling starts before heading to the IL (and he’s due back soon). It’s not like Posey tore up and remade the staff. But if this season is about figuring out how Posey’s presence and mindset are being absorbed in the clubhouse and translated to the field, you can feel it most of all in the consistency and competitiveness of the Giants’ pitching, currently sitting with the second-best team ERA in the majors.



“It feels to me right now, what I’m seeing is, and it’s really exciting, is you see Logan Webb go out throw six, seven, eight innings,” Posey said. “The next man up wants to do the same thing. So it’s a healthy competition that the starters have going.



“Then you look at our pen and outside of Tyler Rogers, it’s a fairly young group. So they’ve done a nice job. Randy Rodriguez really stands out as a guy we’ve been able to bring in in some really high-pressure situations. And he’s been able to get us out of some big jams. And his confidence continues to grow and grow. (Camilo) Doval’s been great. Rog is who Rog is. It’s been a great effort from those guys.”