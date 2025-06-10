Death, sex, money — and music: Podcaster Anna Sale plays the soundtrack to her life

In each episode of our podcast “Life in Seven Songs,” we ask some of the world’s most fascinating people: What songs tell the story of your life?
As the creator and host of “Death, Sex & Money” — the hit podcast about “the things we think about a lot and need to talk about more” — Anna Sale has tackled her fair share of tough questions.
But on this week’s episode of “Life in Seven Songs,” we turn the mic on Sale. She shares the music that has helped her navigate some of her most uncertain moments, including leaving her West Virginia hometown for Silicon Valley’s limitless possibilities, figuring out how a radio reporter in New York City could build a life with a wildlife ecologist in Wyoming, and facing the fact that her beloved show was (briefly) canceled.
“I like songs that feel a little bit like you’re pressing on a bruise, and then you have this release,” says Sale. “These are, like, songs that are about real stuff and real feelings. And that’s a little on the nose for what my taste is, as a journalist.”
Here’s her playlist.
- Bill Withers, “Lean on Me”
- Luscious Jackson, “Here”
- The Flaming Lips, “Do You Realize??”
- Lucinda Williams, “Side of the Road”
- Townes Van Zandt, “If I Needed You”
- Sly & the Family Stone, “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)”
- Tony! Toni! Toné!, “Feels Good”
Listen to Sale’s full playlist on Spotify. Find the transcript of this episode here.
Also, we want to hear from you. Send us a voice memo by July 7, 2025, telling us about one song that shaped you and why. We may use it in an upcoming episode. Email us your voice memo at lifeinsevensongs@sfstandard.com.