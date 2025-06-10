Protesters shut down immigration court after ICE arrests

Around 200 protesters gathered Tuesday morning outside San Francisco Immigration Court after activists said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had made arrests there. After more than an hour of angry demonstrations, the courts were closed for safety precautions shortly before 2 p.m., security staff told The Standard.

The courthouse is typically open until 4 p.m.

A Rapid Response Network operator said three people were detained but could not provide information about the detainees. The network is a coalition of nonprofits that verify or debunk reported ICE sightings.

A video shared with The Standard shows ICE agents handcuffing a young man in a white T-shirt and cargo pants on the fourth floor of the courthouse around 11:40 a.m.