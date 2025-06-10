Trio of tiny Las Vegas Spheres coming to San Francisco

The multibillion-dollar effort to turn the Dogpatch’s aging Pier 70 into a neighborhood of offices, homes, and parks has been largely stalled as onetime anchor tenant Google has pulled out and the development environment has cratered.
But owner Brookfield Properties has a new answer for what to do with the space in the meantime. It plans to install a series of geodesic domes, characterized as a “multi-sensory playground,” that can host concerts, art shows, and other events.
Think of it as a San Francisco version of the Las Vegas Sphere, in miniature triplicate.
The 165,000-square-foot complex known as Elevation Sky Park will feature three geodesic domes of various sizes and a pyramid. The four places will hold a total of nearly 2,000 people. The complex is expected to open in early 2026 and operate for five years.
One of the few areas of the Pier 70 development that has progressed is the restoration of Building 12, a former shipbuilding site that has been turned into a market hall for restaurants, artisans, and a padel and pickleball club.
Elevation XR, a San Francisco company that organizes immersive art and music events, will operate Elevation Sky Park. It previously operated Wisdome LA and has built domes at Burning Man and other festivals.
“The arts are leading San Francisco’s comeback, and we continue to see why,” Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a statement. “Elevation Sky Park will transform Pier 70 into a one-of-a-kind destination for immersive art, music, and community connection.”