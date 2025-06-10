Trio of tiny Las Vegas Spheres coming to San Francisco

The multibillion-dollar effort to turn the Dogpatch’s aging Pier 70 into a neighborhood of offices, homes, and parks has been largely stalled as onetime anchor tenant Google has pulled out and the development environment has cratered.

But owner Brookfield Properties has a new answer for what to do with the space in the meantime. It plans to install a series of geodesic domes, characterized as a “multi-sensory playground,” that can host concerts, art shows, and other events.

Think of it as a San Francisco version of the Las Vegas Sphere, in miniature triplicate.

The 165,000-square-foot complex known as Elevation Sky Park will feature three geodesic domes of various sizes and a pyramid. The four places will hold a total of nearly 2,000 people. The complex is expected to open in early 2026 and operate for five years.