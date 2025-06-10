San Francisco cops are using AI to write police reports

In an internal October email obtained by the digital rights nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation, an SFPD representative said the department planned to pilot the program, Draft One , and had begun its “test phase.”

The pilot began in May and will last until August, when officers will rate the software in a survey, according to the memo. Officers are allowed to use the AI technology only for writing reports on certain infractions, such as misdemeanors without arrests and citations, as well as for informational documents.

According to an internal memo obtained by The Standard, the San Francisco Police Department is participating in a pilot AI police-report program created by Axon, the company that provides body cameras to cops.

San Francisco police have been quietly using artificial intelligence to write reports for weeks, and critics worry that the technology could create more opportunities for the abuse of power.

“We’re excited to be piloting with them on that,” Sanson-Mosier said.

William Sanson-Mosier, SFPD’s chief information officer, hinted at the partnership with Axon in an interview in December, saying the department would use AI to make transcriptions from audio recorded by body-worn cameras. The AI would generate the first draft of reports.

“The SFPD will evaluate Draft One’s cost, efficacy, and practical implications when the pilot program ends in August to determine whether to continue or expand using the tool,” the department said in a statement.

The SFPD says the district attorney is aware of the pilot, and no AI has been used to write a report involving an arrest.

The SFPD said 54 officers at the Central and Southern stations are taking part in the pilot. They are required to proofread the draft reports and sign off on their accuracy. Officers must disclose when they have used the AI in a report.

Axon claims that Draft One will produce “high-quality draft report narratives in seconds” that will reduce paperwork and enable police to spend more time on the streets. It can also merge multiple reports. According to the company, officers are meant to review the reports before submitting them.

If expanded across the force, the AI program will be the SFPD’s latest implementation of new technology. The department has used its expanded surveillance powers to deploy drones, automatic license plate readers, and private camera networks to surveil suspects.

Civil liberty groups and defense attorneys oppose the move to incorporate AI in the writing of police reports, arguing that giving departments more high-tech tools without checks or balances will create abuses of power.

“Police reports are already full of inaccuracies, and officers often turn off the audio and video of their body-worn cameras,” said Zac Dillon, a policy analyst for the Public Defenders office. “We expect that AI-generated police reports based on body-worn camera footage will also be inaccurate and give officers another way to not properly document the arrests they make.”

EFF spokesperson Matthew Guariglia said there is no evidence that the technology has sped up police work.

Guariglia added that defense lawyers across the country have told EFF that AI raises a major problem when it comes to the veracity of police testimony. Police reports can’t be presented as evidence alone in court, so officers must testify about what they wrote. But if AI wrote a report, and a cop’s testimony is different from that report, police will be able to blame the technology.

“If a cop is caught in a lie on the stand, it’s much easier for them to say the AI made that up as opposed to them saying you caught me lying in the report,” Guariglia said.