Win a pair of tickets to Stern Grove Festival

Pack your picnic!
Stern Grove Festival kicks off this Sunday, and we’re hooking fifty lucky winners up with a pair of tickets to go All Day, All Night with Oakland’s own The California Honeydrops with The Dip.
Stern Grove Festival brings world-class music to one of the city’s most scenic outdoor venues every Sunday over the summer. Stay tuned each week as we give away more free tickets to upcoming concerts, including Diana Ross, Sleater-Kinney, Orville Peck, Phantogram, and more.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., of legal age of majority and have access to the internet and a valid email address. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply.