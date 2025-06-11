COME WITH ME TO GET NOTHING AT POPMART 🤡 Valley fair had another drop and this time it was REALLLL crazy… they announced new rules for folks not to line up before 5 but there were SO many people. I felt so sorry for the mall security and popmart staff 😭 In the end, they had to do a raffle of names to pick who got the numbers to purchase the Zimomo and Hirono Panda. We were unfortunately not part of that group… hopefully next time its not as chaotic. #popmart #popmartdrop #valleyfair #zimomo #labubu #bayarea