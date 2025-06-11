Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

22 fun events in SF this week, from thrifting to block parties to late-night museums

What's worth checking out this week? We'll help you choose.

The image shows several people in an interactive exhibit about AI. They engage with displays, a touchscreen, and panels, exploring various concepts.
Interact with the latest AI technology at the Exploratorium this weekend. | Source: Shengfeng Chien
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

Valencia Live block party

Valencia Street shuts down to host concerts and vendors, with newly legal outdoor drinking (allowed Sunday to Thursday, even when there’s no event).

Website
Valencia Live
Date and time
Thursday, June 12, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Valencia Street between 16th and 19th streets

Late night at de Young

Golden Gate Park’s contemporary museum opens for an after-hours party for the Isaac Julien exhibit, with cocktails, DJs, food trucks, and access to Paul McCartney’s photo show.

A crowded room with people mingling under hanging screens displaying images on a bright yellow backdrop. The ambiance is lively with vibrant lighting.
Isaac Julien's multimedia exhibit will be on full display late night at the de Young. | Source: de Young Museum
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, June 12, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Address
De Young, 50 Hagiwara Teagarden Way Dr.

Wellness rave

Treat yourself with a psychedelic wellness panel, laser meditation experience, and late-night dancing at Avid Sports Medicine, with DJs and local health vendors.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, June 12, 7 to 10 p.m.
Address
Avid Sports Medicine, 425 2nd St., Suite 307

Be Free Festival

A raucous celebration of queer Filipino creativity in the SoMa Pilipinas cultural district, with drag, karaoke, DJs, art, and a blindfolded lumpia-eating contest.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Website
Be Free Festival
Date and time
Friday, June 13, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Multiple locations

Chinatown night market

Stroll Grant Avenue for street eats, musicians, crafts, games, and Asian American culture at this lively night market.

Website
Civic Joy Fund
Date and time
Friday, June 13, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
Grant Avenue between California and Pacific streets

Bar Part Time block party

The Mission’s coolest wine bar, Bar Part Time, sends its DJs to Mercury Cafe for a party that spills into the street and is always a great vibe. Then head back to Bar Part Time for a set by Ari Goldman.

Website
Bar Part Time
Date and time
Friday, June 13, 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Address
Mercury Cafe, 201 Octavia St.; Bar Part Time, 496 14th St.

Late-night coffeeshop for builders

On Deck Founders Fellowship fills the city’s gap in late-night cafes with a hangout for tech builders to code and sip.

Website
Register
Date and time
Friday, June 13, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Register for address

Hercules & Love Affair

The dance music project Hercules & Love Affair plays for an intimate audience at drag club Oasis in SoMa as Pride kicks off.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, June 13, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Oasis, 298 11 St.

The Good Flea vintage market

Heath Ceramics hosts an elevated, design-lover’s flea market with rare vintage finds, Off the Grid food trucks, and deep craft history.

A bustling indoor market scene with people wearing casual clothing, some carrying bags, and a man walking two large white dogs on leashes.
Find vintage treasures at Heath Ceramics. | Source: Kelsey McClellan
Website
Heath Ceramics
Date and time
Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address
Heath tile factory, 2900 18th St.

SF Juneteenth Festival

Get ready for California’s largest Juneteenth celebration featuring a massive kids zone, fashion show, and special live performances!

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, June 14, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
1330 Fillmore St.

North Beach Festival

Celebrate SF’s Little Italy with more than 200 vendors over 11 blocks. There’ll be acrobatics at Club Fugazi, street art, beer gardens, and poetry, and bring your pet for the annual blessing of the animals.

Website
North Beach Festival
Date and time
Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address
North Beach

Adventures in AI Festival

Explore interactive exhibits, see live robotics demos, and hear philosophical discussions surrounding the art and science of artificial intelligence.

Five people sit in front of a large screen displaying a drawing game where humans won against AI. They're raising their fists in celebration.
It's humans vs. AI at the Exploratorium this weekend. | Source: Exploratorium
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address
Exploratorium, Pier 15 Embarcadero

Dirtybird: Back to Baysics

A free daytime house-music bonanza takes over Embarcadero Plaza, with Justin Martin and others from the 20-year-running DJ crew lighting up the waterfront.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, June 14, 1 to 5 p.m.
Address
Embarcadero Plaza

All Day I Dream of Golden Days

Lee Burridge’s deep house will drift through Hellman Hollow at this annual summer kickoff mini-festival and dance-music lovers’ reunion.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, June 14, 12 to 7 p.m.
Address
800 John F Kennedy Dr.

No Kings anti-Trump march

As part of a nationwide protest, this march from Dolores Park to Civic Center Plaza stands against authoritarianism, guided by expert speakers and labor organizers.

Website
Register
Date and time
Saturday, June 14, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Address
Dolores Park

Shepard Fairey: ‘Fractured’

Join the street art legend for a discussion and opening reception at Harman Projects, as he launches an exhibit exploring beauty in protest art and propaganda.

The image shows a stylized profile of a person with closed eyes against a vibrant background. The left side is blue, while the right side is red with a floral pattern.
Shepard Fairey's work will be on display. | Source: Shepard Fairey
Website
Harman Projects
Date and time
Saturday, June 14, 5 to 8 p.m.
Address
Harman Projects, 1275 Minnesota St., Suite 106

Shadow Circus Voidville: ‘The Cultural Void’

Monstrous puppetry misfits attempt a “wholesome” show with drag, burlesque, and chaos in this absurdist, adults-welcome spectacle.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, June 14, 8:30 to 11 p.m.
Address
The Ocean Room, 350 Ocean Ave.

GRRL x Made of Oak rave

GRRL and Nick Sanborn, aka Made of Oak, the beat maker from indie phenom Sylvan Esso, headline this secret-location club night featuring peak-hour techno.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, June 14, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Location TBA

Castro sexy carwash fundraiser

Reserve your rinse-down and get sudsy with scantily clad volunteers washing cars and raising funds to keep the Castro clean and fabulous.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, June 15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
288 Noe St.

Sunday Streets: Tenderloin

Golden Gate Avenue goes car-free for an afternoon of music, games, health resources, and neighborhood pride.

Website
Sunday Streets
Date and time
Sunday, June 15, 12 to 4 p.m.
Address
Golden Gate Avenue between Jones and Hyde Streets

Stern Grove Festival Kickoff: California Honeydrops

The first of the free summer concert series in the Sunset’s redwood grove features Americana blues band the California Honeydrops. The Chromeo / Girl Talk ticket lottery closes Sunday, when Orville Peck RSVPs open.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Sunday, June 15, 2 p.m.
Address
Stern Grove

Modern Ethnic Fashion Week Gala

Dress up as Saint Mary’s Cathedral sparkles with an haute couture runway show, Miss SF MODEFA pageant, world music showcase concert, and gala dinner.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, June 15, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Saint Mary's Cathedral, 1111 Gough St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

ArtBarsConcertsCultureDanceeventsFestivalsMusicOutgoers