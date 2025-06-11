Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).
Valencia Street shuts down to host concerts and vendors, with newly legal outdoor drinking (allowed Sunday to Thursday, even when there’s no event).
- Website
- Valencia Live
- Date and time
- Thursday, June 12, 5 to 10 p.m.
Golden Gate Park’s contemporary museum opens for an after-hours party for the Isaac Julien exhibit, with cocktails, DJs, food trucks, and access to Paul McCartney’s photo show.
- Date and time
- Thursday, June 12, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Treat yourself with a psychedelic wellness panel, laser meditation experience, and late-night dancing at Avid Sports Medicine, with DJs and local health vendors.
- Date and time
- Thursday, June 12, 7 to 10 p.m.
A raucous celebration of queer Filipino creativity in the SoMa Pilipinas cultural district, with drag, karaoke, DJs, art, and a blindfolded lumpia-eating contest.
- Website
- Be Free Festival
- Date and time
- Friday, June 13, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Multiple locations
Stroll Grant Avenue for street eats, musicians, crafts, games, and Asian American culture at this lively night market.
- Website
- Civic Joy Fund
- Date and time
- Friday, June 13, 5 to 9 p.m.
The Mission’s coolest wine bar, Bar Part Time, sends its DJs to Mercury Cafe for a party that spills into the street and is always a great vibe. Then head back to Bar Part Time for a set by Ari Goldman.
- Website
- Bar Part Time
- Date and time
- Friday, June 13, 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
On Deck Founders Fellowship fills the city’s gap in late-night cafes with a hangout for tech builders to code and sip.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Friday, June 13, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Register for address
The dance music project Hercules & Love Affair plays for an intimate audience at drag club Oasis in SoMa as Pride kicks off.
- Date and time
- Friday, June 13, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Oasis, 298 11 St.
Heath Ceramics hosts an elevated, design-lover’s flea market with rare vintage finds, Off the Grid food trucks, and deep craft history.
- Website
- Heath Ceramics
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Get ready for California’s largest Juneteenth celebration featuring a massive kids zone, fashion show, and special live performances!
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 14, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Address
- 1330 Fillmore St.
Celebrate SF’s Little Italy with more than 200 vendors over 11 blocks. There’ll be acrobatics at Club Fugazi, street art, beer gardens, and poetry, and bring your pet for the annual blessing of the animals.
- Website
- North Beach Festival
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Address
- North Beach
Explore interactive exhibits, see live robotics demos, and hear philosophical discussions surrounding the art and science of artificial intelligence.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A free daytime house-music bonanza takes over Embarcadero Plaza, with Justin Martin and others from the 20-year-running DJ crew lighting up the waterfront.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 14, 1 to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Embarcadero Plaza
Lee Burridge’s deep house will drift through Hellman Hollow at this annual summer kickoff mini-festival and dance-music lovers’ reunion.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 14, 12 to 7 p.m.
- Address
- 800 John F Kennedy Dr.
As part of a nationwide protest, this march from Dolores Park to Civic Center Plaza stands against authoritarianism, guided by expert speakers and labor organizers.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 14, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address
- Dolores Park
Join the street art legend for a discussion and opening reception at Harman Projects, as he launches an exhibit exploring beauty in protest art and propaganda.
- Website
- Harman Projects
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 14, 5 to 8 p.m.
Monstrous puppetry misfits attempt a “wholesome” show with drag, burlesque, and chaos in this absurdist, adults-welcome spectacle.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 14, 8:30 to 11 p.m.
GRRL and Nick Sanborn, aka Made of Oak, the beat maker from indie phenom Sylvan Esso, headline this secret-location club night featuring peak-hour techno.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 14, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Location TBA
Reserve your rinse-down and get sudsy with scantily clad volunteers washing cars and raising funds to keep the Castro clean and fabulous.
- Date and time
- Sunday, June 15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address
- 288 Noe St.
Golden Gate Avenue goes car-free for an afternoon of music, games, health resources, and neighborhood pride.
- Website
- Sunday Streets
- Date and time
- Sunday, June 15, 12 to 4 p.m.
The first of the free summer concert series in the Sunset’s redwood grove features Americana blues band the California Honeydrops. The Chromeo / Girl Talk ticket lottery closes Sunday, when Orville Peck RSVPs open.
- Date and time
- Sunday, June 15, 2 p.m.
- Address
- Stern Grove
Dress up as Saint Mary’s Cathedral sparkles with an haute couture runway show, Miss SF MODEFA pageant, world music showcase concert, and gala dinner.
- Date and time
- Sunday, June 15, 5 to 10 p.m.