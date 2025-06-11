It hasn’t been easy for fans to keep up, though. “It should not be this hard to watch women’s sports,” Rikki’s co-owner Sara Yergovich said at a preview event Tuesday evening, adding that she and business partner Danielle Thoe decided to do something about it after playing in an amateur soccer game two years ago. Fast-forward to the present, and all four of the Bay Area’s pro and semi-pro women’s teams — Bay FC, the Valkyries, the Bay Breakers (rugby), and the Falcons (Ultimate Frisbee) — scored big wins during the first weekend in June, a fact that was not lost on Yergovich. “So there’s no better time to open a women’s sports bar than right here and right now,” she said.