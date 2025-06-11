This column originally ran in Wednesday’s Off Menu newsletter, where you’ll find restaurant news, gossip, tips, and hot takes every week. To sign up, visit the Standard’s newsletter page and select Off Menu. For any cook committed to the Bay Area’s ethos of seasonal eating, summers in SF are emotionally dysregulating. Psychotherapist Esther Perel would probably categorize our push-pull relationship as one of anxious attachment, a whiplash of intimacy (peaches) and distance (pot roast).

Nevertheless, we allow our summer fantasies to persist: The minute there’s a sunny day, we’re at the market, gleefully skipping along with a basket of basil and our favorite dry-farmed Early Girls, only to find that — just as we’re about to serve an al fresco caprese salad — the Big Bad Fog rolls in, the temperature plummets to 62, and we’re huddling inside our drafty old house with the heat on, glumly glugging rosé straight from the bottle instead of making cute, mint-garnished spritzes.



Or maybe this is just me.