Kawakami: Trent Williams is the 49ers’ 2025 outlier — and most irreplaceable presence

Williams currently has zero money guaranteed for next season. (He held out through training camp last year to get a guarantee for this season.) He’s definitely not in his prime. But he’s unique because even if he’s not at his best, he’s by far the 49ers’ best option at an extremely vital position. And to underline that, the 49ers once again didn’t draft a tackle this year — they haven’t drafted a tackle since they took Jaylon Moore in the fifth round in 2021, and they just lost Moore to free agency in March.



Teams show what they’re thinking by their actions — or, in this case, in the 49ers’ lack of action at left tackle. They’ve looked at resetting almost every part of the roster, but they’re still banking on Williams like they banked on him since they acquired him from Washington in an amazing trade in April 2020.



I asked Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday if he’s talked with Williams lately about his long-term plans — if that’s important for the 49ers to know as they build and rebuild their roster.



“No, I don’t think I need to know that, or we need to know that right now,” Shanahan said. “It’s stuff I talk to Trent about, not all the time, but every once in a while. But you take everything year by year.”



It’s Williams at left tackle, finishing up his Hall of Fame career. No 49ers options after that, really, especially after watching Moore sign with the Chiefs when his price tag got too high.



Williams, for his part, said he didn’t want to dwell on his long-term future this offseason. He wanted to heal up from the ankle injury that cost him the big chunk of last offseason and he wanted to be ready for 2025. And the 49ers just have to let Williams play it out the way he wants to.