Photos: Caltrain official lived in secret apartment built illegally inside train station

Joseph Navarro’s apartment was a typical Bay Area bachelor pad: on the small side, somewhat lacking in homey touches or creature comforts. But the location was hard to beat: stashed away inside the Burlingame Caltrain station.

Images released Thursday by the San Mateo County district attorney’s office show the interior of the secret dwelling that Navarro, a former Caltrain deputy director, built illegally using public funds.

Navarro lived in the snug chambers for years, but he will now reside in a county jail for four months. A San Mateo County judge this week sentenced Navarro for the scheme that misused $42,000 in public funds. He was convicted in April of felony theft and embezzlement.