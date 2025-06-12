It seems the answer is yes. Christ (“krisst”) Aivaliotis is the outspoken owner of El Cerrito’s Little Hill Lounge and the former proprietor of downtown Oakland’s Kon-Tiki. (He closed the latter in December and went scorched-earth on Instagram.) Aivaliotis says tiki drinks not served in tiki bars are exactly what Bay Area drinkers are craving. “People are like, ‘I want to have a mai tai or a jet pilot,’” he says, “‘but I want to be in a place where I don’t feel like that’s the only thing I can get.’”