More SF Zoo chaos as supervisors move to withhold $4M in funding

“It is mission critical for the San Francisco Zoo to have a safe and healthy environment for the wellness of the animals and their caretakers,”said Supervisor Connie Chan, the budget chair. “We must have competent and transparent leadership at the zoo to ensure this work is done before we can even begin to position ourselves to welcome pandas to our city.”

The board approved an audit of the zoo’s finances and performance last year following a wave of negative press and growing concerns about mismanagement and worsening animal care. Those concerns were magnified in light of plans to welcome giant pandas from China that require specialized care and extra funding. Supervisors say the zoo has failed to cooperate with the audit, allegedly withholding key documents requested by the city’s auditor.

The embattled San Francisco Zoo is facing another setback as the Board of Supervisors has signaled it will withhold $4 million in annual funding to force compliance with an ongoing audit.

Chan said at Thursday’s budget meeting that she will make the motion next week at the request of Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who represents the southwestern district, where the zoo is located.

“The Board of Supervisors has the power of inquiry and review and it is in the best interest of the Zoo to cooperate with the audit, which is a basic function of good governance and transparency,” Melgar said in a statement. “The Zoo can’t even provide basic documents to even start the audit process — this should not be a difficult task for an organization that is functional.”

The city auditor this month sent a letter to SF Zoo CEO Tanya Peterson outlining the missing financial documents. The letter warned that if the zoo continues to withhold information, the auditor will recommend that the board use its subpoena power.

In a written response last week, Peterson said the zoo has mostly complied.

“We believe the majority of the items you requested had been provided,” she wrote. In a follow-up statement, Peterson said the zoo’s outside counsel will respond to the audit request fully by June 16.

It’s unclear how a funding pause would affect the zoo. The money would be put in the city’s reserve temporarily.

The zoo operates under the city’s Recreation and Parks Department and has its own governing board. Rec and Parks department head Phil Ginsburg told Chan at the Thursday board meeting that he understood where the concerns about the zoo were coming from.

The dispute over the audit follows a failed attempt by some board members to remove Peterson from her position.