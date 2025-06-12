Condo owners across the city are navigating a perfect storm, as high interest rates, rising construction costs, an imploding insurance market, and a growing “blacklist” of distressed properties have conspired to diminish values and make some sales seem impossible.

When the HOA found coverage through an alternative provider, the quoted premium went overnight from $98,000 to $964,000, roughly $7,194 per unit. The deductible for a disaster rose from $10,000 to nearly $100,000. “All of this just eats into what you can save,” Polifko said.

In the last 15 years, Polifko’s homeowners association dues have increased from $500 to $1,100 a month, vastly outstripping inflation. On top of that, he and his neighbors had to spend $600,000 two years ago for a major renovation triggered by a new state law requiring more scrutiny on balconies. Then, as scaffolding was erected around the 134-unit complex for the repairs, the residents’ pooled home insurance policy was abruptly canceled.

When he purchased his condo unit at The Village at Petrini Place in 2010, David Polifko was making a bet on the up-and-coming Western Addition neighborhood. The area has changed, but so have his costs.

Throughout the 2010s, condo values climbed, even as San Francisco added thousands of units to its housing stock. Then came the pandemic, which upturned the real estate markets and left the condo category as one of the losers .

“More and more people are questioning if they can sell their property today,” said Polifko, who serves as the HOA board president. One resident of Petrini Place, who purchased a unit for $675,000 in 2023, discovered this year that the balcony needed to be reconstructed after dark water staining appeared in January. The HOA had to pick up the $44,000 tab using its reserves. “The condo market was already tough, and it’s not getting any easier,” Polifko said.

According to Compass data, the median value for a condo last year was down 6% from the peak in 2019. It takes nearly twice as long to sell a condo as a single-family home, the widest gap in 20 years.

It’s nearly impossible to secure a conventional mortgage to buy a condo in a building that is on the blacklist. This means buyers often resort to alternative loans with higher interest rates and down payments — and sellers lose potential buyers who are put off by those hurdles.

The list, maintained by government-sponsored Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, contains properties considered to have inadequate insurance or in need of crucial repairs. Dozens of buildings have been added since February, according to Boston law firm Allcock Marcus, which has access to the list.

But motivated buyers and sellers looking to close deals have a new roadblock to contend with: a confidential “mortgage blacklist” of some 780 condo complexes across California.

Condos have traditionally represented a steppingstone to homeownership because of the lower price point and ability to resell for a gain.

Homeowners there are in the clear for now, but they’ve got an increasingly higher price to pay for it.

Had Petrini Place failed to find an insurer or delayed its balcony inspections, it would have been a prime candidate for the list. But the HOA’s quick action spared it, according to brokers familiar with sales at the complex this year.

Allcock Marcus’ latest tally counts 19 blacklisted properties in San Francisco, encompassing nine ZIP Codes and more than 2,550 units. The firm declined to share the addresses of the properties. Reasons for inclusion on the list include insurance issues, deferred maintenance, or litigation for safety and structural soundness.

Taking it year by year

It is not clear if there is a state-run database that tracks compliance. Two balcony inspection companies told The Standard they flag life-threatening damage to public officials for immediate fixes; otherwise, they document their assessments and provide them to the HOA.

The 2019 legislation requires any building with three or more units that have balconies “supported substantially” by wood to be inspected for damage. If a building is not greenlit by state inspectors by the end of this year, then lenders will not legally be allowed to provide new mortgages for units in the property.

When buyers apply for a home loan, underwriters must confirm that lender and state requirements are met before the mortgage can be processed. A borrower might be preapproved for a loan and have an offer accepted by the seller, but a deal could be held up if the property is found to be not in compliance with SB 326.

In the case of Petrini Place, the HOA opted to bundle the balcony inspections with other necessary capital projects — like repainting the 23-year-old property, waterproofing the windows, and fixing gutters and downspouts — since expensive scaffolding would have to be erected anyway.

Of the 134 balconies inspected at Petrini, engineers opened 27 to look for rot or decay. Of those, five required total reconstruction. In 2023, the HOA was quoted $25,000 for each repair, Polifko said. Two years later, when another balcony required reconstruction, the HOA was quoted $44,000 for the job, including the cost of new scaffolding.