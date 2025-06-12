Who will the Warriors draft at No. 41? Their pre-draft workouts provide clues

Dunleavy has proved adept at finding talent in the draft, even late. All three of his selections have contributed — Brandin Podziemski at pick No. 19 (2023), Trayce Jackson-Davis at No. 57 (2023), and Quinten Post at No. 52 (2024). All were experienced college players who displayed at least one NBA-caliber skill that gave their games a chance to immediately translate.

But the types of players the Warriors have brought to San Francisco hints at how Mike Dunleavy and the front office are thinking as they prepare to add to the roster.

Golden State has the 41st pick, and projecting which players will be available that deep in the process is a mostly speculative exercise.

The Warriors have brought in more than a dozen prospects for workouts at Chase Center ahead of the NBA Draft, which begins June 25.

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email blasts, plus “The Dime,” our twice-weekly sports newsletter.

Don’t expect that approach to change.

Of the 18 players the Warriors have announced that they’ve worked out, only two played fewer than four college seasons. Ten played at least five seasons during an era in which players could take an extra year of eligibility because of the Covid pandemic.

Given the win-now state of the Warriors’ roster, raw prospects with high upsides don’t make as much sense as players who have a higher chance of contributing right away. The former brand typically isn’t available in the second round, anyway. Head coach Steve Kerr has often extolled the virtue of college experience, and it seems like the front office agrees with his preference.

The 41st pick in the draft offers the Warriors a chance to select a low-cost player who can address one of their needs: shooting, athleticism, and positional size.