The countdown has begun: There are exactly seven days until the official kickoff of summer. While San Francisco may not be known for its heat index, it is known as a city that never takes a warm day for granted. When the temps soar to 70 (which, for here, is roasting), suddenly, the best restaurant patios are full, the beaches are packed, and the parks are draped with pale humans who really should be reapplying sunscreen.
So, when the fog clears and the wind dies, keep this list in hand. Here are 25 hot action items for the moment it gets sunny this summer.
Soak up the booze with a late-night street taco
A summer rite of passage might just be Mission bar-crawling followed by street tacos. And while the hood has no shortage of options, the best of the bunch is Tacos El Charro, known for slinging some of the city’s finest al pastor. On Friday and Saturday nights, you’ll find the trompo loaded with adobo-marinated pork, ready to be carved off the spit until 1 a.m. If they’re available, don’t miss the tacos Arabes, too. 2247 Mission St., Mission
Scoop up heirloom tomatoes — for half the price
Heirloom tomatoes are priced like gold, but here’s a hot tip: Hit the Alemany Farmers Market late — say, after 1 p.m. — on a Saturday, and you’ll score deals. When the market is near closing, the K&G Farm stand (located on the southeast side), which has a zillion gorgeous heirloom varietals, often hawks the delicate nightshades for half the price. Another idea: Skip the heirlooms and look for perky and sweet Early Girls — not as exotic but arguably as delicious. You’ll find them for around $2 a pound at several of Alemany’s vendors. 100 Alemany Blvd., Bernal Heights
Brunch on the prettiest back patio
Fable has, hands-down, one of the loveliest patios in the city. Lush with palms, the hidden back deck is sunny but covered — a calm oasis in the middle of the partying Castro. The menu includes a mix of things from French toast with pink lady apples to chilaquiles to Dungeness crabcake Benedict — all done well. Keeping with the civilized vibes, you can make a reservation. Note that Fable’s brunch is served every day of the week. Call off work on a Monday, sleep in, and treat yourself. 558 Castro St., Castro
All the news you can eat
Get the Off Menu newsletter every Wednesday for the latest restaurant dish.
Sit with a (square) slice in Washington Square
Locals know that in our most Italian hood, the best slices are the squares at Golden Boy Pizza, which has been rocking its neon sign and drawing crowds since 1978. From the window, order fluffy, focaccia-style pies whole or by the slice. Though you can always go classic with cheese, pepperoni, sausage, or a medley of vegetables, the pro move is to get the clam and garlic, a San Francisco specialty that’s best enjoyed at nearby Washington Square Park. 542 Green St., North Beach
Host a semi-homemade Korean barbecue
There’s no need to suffer the chaos of H-Mart when you can stop by one of the city’s longest standing Korean markets for your provisions. First Korean Market may be small, but it sells everything an amateur barbecuer could need: kimchi, banchan, and marinated meats. Grab some thinly sliced pork marinated in gochujang to grill, and maybe some kimbap and fresh perilla leaves. You’ll also want to pick up crunchy Korean snacks and soju. If you don’t have your own barbecue, check SF Recreation and Parks to see which parks have grills you can reserve. 4525 Geary Blvd., Outer Richmond
Throw the ultimate summer soiree
Yes, you can enjoy coffee in the gorgeous garden at Stable Cafe in the Mission any ole day, but why not dream big and rent it for a private party? The best deal is the “Afternoon Delight Package” for 25 guests ($1,500, excluding tax, plus catering starting at $90 per person). Cocooned in plants and plum trees, the cozy covered area even has an outdoor fireplace. The cafe’s catering team will prepare a farmers-market-forward menu. But mostly you’re there for the atmosphere — a midsummer kind of dream. 2128 Folsom St., Mission
Hit an old-school “drive-in” for burgers and shakes
Beep’s Burgers, which is more than 60 years old, feels like it’s trapped in a more innocent time — like a “Happy Days” rerun complete with Henry Winkler. While not technically a drive-in, it does have a small parking lot and a neon sign complete with a shining satellite logo. Even the prices feel like they’re from another decade. Sit on the hood of your car and devour a $10 cheeseburger and cold milkshake. 1051 Ocean Ave., Ingleside
Flag down the paleta guy at Dolores Park
Just hearing the jingle-jingle of the Mexican paleta push-cart vendors who roam Dolores Park on a hot day elicits a Pavlovian response of wanting something cold in your mouth. The choices run the gamut, but we’re partial to the limon, which is tart and sweet, gets your fingers sticky, and turns your tongue a delightfully garish green (perfect for sticking out at your friends, in a mature pre-K move). It’s all kind of an inner-child experience — the best one. Dolores Park, Mission, between 18th and 20th
Pair a banh mi with a walk in the Presidio
In a city full of worthy sandwich contenders, there is nothing quite like the crispy duck banh mi from Clement Street shop Cafe Bunn Mi. The hefty meal starts with a house-baked roll, which gets loaded with a thick, fried duck cutlet, slathered in aioli, and buried under a mess of snappy pickled vegetables. To make it an even more memorable meal, take it a few blocks north to the Presidio, where you can explore the trails around Mountain Lake. Just don’t forget extra napkins. 417 Clement St., Inner Richmond
Enjoy $1.55 oysters, champers, and a waterfront view
Waterbar, the expansive seafood restaurant located practically beneath the Bay Bridge, gives expense-account vibes — but do not be deterred. The secret is the happy hour (2:30 to 5 p.m. daily), which includes a “chef’s choice” oyster of the day for $1.55 each. Pair that with an $8 glass of prosecco (not Champagne, but let’s pretend), request to sit on the waterfront patio, and put on your most glam sunglasses to hide your gluttony. There’s a two-dozen limit for the oyster deal, so don’t bring a friend. 399 The Embarcadero, Embarcadero
Hike the Double Cross and stop for lunch and a drink
There are two SF Crosstown Trails, but we’re into the Double Cross, which starts at Fort Funston and ends up at Pier 23 — a total of more than 14 very hilly miles. Plan a stop for lunch at Little Original Joe’s in West Portal, where you can have the LOJ chopped salad and a slice of pizza at a sidewalk table. By the time you get to North Beach, you’ll need a drink. Bar April Jean is there for you, with a thirst-quenching cocktail called the Watermelon, Mama!, with tequila, salted watermelon, ginger, lime, and crushed ice. It will go straight to your head (speaking from personal experience), so hold onto the rail as you teeter down the steep stairs from Coit Tower — your next stop. Little Original Joe’s, 393 West Portal Ave., West Portal; Bar April Jean, 1371 Grant Ave., North Beach
Take an iced strawberry matcha latte to Sunset Dunes
Black Bird Bookstore is not just one of our favorite places to shop for cute ceramics and candles but also a go-to for a beach-day caffeine fix. The coffee and espresso drinks are above reproach, but it’s all about the iced strawberry matcha latte — a cold, fruity, just-the-right-amount-of-sweet little treat. 4541 Irving St., Outer Sunset
Take a hoagie to go
It’s not a secret that Palm City, a wine/salad/sandwich shop in the Outer Sunset, makes the most deluxe hoagies in town. So, yes, there are lines. Best to order ahead for pick-up, grab your sandwich and a bottle of wine (BYO corkscrew and cups), and plop yourself down in Golden Gate Park, just a block away. Though Palm City experiments with many varieties of exotic hoagie, we return to the roast pork — stuffed full with broccoli rabe, provolone, and cherry-pepper sauce — again and again. You can easily split one; they’re an arm’s length. 4055 Irving St., Outer Sunset
Do a dessert picnic at Alamo Square Park
Salami alone does not a picnic make. Pick up a seasonal fruit galette at Bi-Rite on Divisadero and join the throngs of Gen Zers lounging around Alamo Square just a block up. Pair it with coffee from Lady Falcon Coffee Club’s refurbished 1948 vintage truck, which rolls up Friday through Sunday, 8:30 to 4:30 p.m., and sets up at the top of the park. If it’s a warm day, a black-and-tan (cold brew topped with whipped cream) is exactly what you want. Bi-Rite, 550 Divisadero St., Nopa; Lady Falcon Coffee Club, top of Alamo Square, weekends
Play tourist at the ultimate old-school wharf spot
Alioto’s, Tarantino’s, Pompei’s Grotto — so many touristy Fisherman’s Wharf classics were lost to the pandemic. Lucky for us, the 60-year-old Scoma’s is thriving. An elegant midcentury restaurant with a ramshackle layout, it remains the best place for a martini and a dozen oysters on the half shell, or linguini con vongole and a decanter of sauvignon blanc. Or just throw back an oyster bloody-mary shooter and watch the tourists freeze in their shorts. 1965 Al Scoma Way, Fisherman’s Wharf
Indulge in Dandelion Chocolate’s new ice cream menu
The city’s own schmancy, single-origin Willy Wonka factory (aka Dandelion Chocolate’s amazing chocolate-making facility and gorgeous Bloom Cafe) has just launched a sophisticated ice cream menu. It includes a float crafted with house-made root beer and two scoops of cacao-nib ice cream; an ice cream sandwich with chocolate biscuits; and spumoni, the Italian holy trinity of chocolate, cherry, and pistachio ice creams, topped with chocolate pistachio “soil.” Bloom Chocolate Cafe, 2600 16th St., Mission
Pair a Valkyries game with Tex-Indo barbecue
Of all the great dining options, one of Thrive City’s most summery choices is the second coming of Fikscue, the popular Texas-Indonesian mashup that has had lines since opening in Alameda. Now that it has a location adjacent to the Chase Center, with plenty of outdoor seating, it’s one of the best choices for pre-gaming. Try the jalapeño-cheese sausage and dry-rubbed Dino Ribs, as well as halal specialties like batagor (vegetarian fried dumplings with peanut sauce). Fikscue’s bright and acidic rujak slaw combines cabbage, cucumber, and pineapple with peanut sauce — the perfect complement to deliciously fatty brisket. 1 Warriors Way, Mission Bay
Hoist a stein after shopping a top farmers market
The excellent Fort Mason Farmers Market — Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — just so happens to be next to Radhaus, an Alpine beer hall and restaurant that opens at 10 a.m. and has bay views. That means gently setting down your reusable bags of $7-a-pound peaches so you can kick it with some currywurst, käsespätzle, or pretzel French toast with berries. You don’t have to get a half-liter of weizenbock, of course — but that’s only because there’s a full cocktail menu and half a dozen wines by the glass. Prost! 2 Marina Blvd., Building A, Fort Mason
Have dinner “al street-o”
The night market Valencia Live! kicked off May 8. Hundreds flock to catch bands on three stages, try on vintage clothes, and experience the thrill of dining smack in the middle of the street. Nearly every restaurant has tables set up outside. Cocktails are served too. The block party runs every second Thursday through October, from 5 to 10 p.m. The next one is July 10. Valencia between 16th and 19th St.
Grab a “foggy” IPA on a sunny day
San Francisco has plenty of taprooms, but only one serves house-made lagers on a dock in the sunshine. Santa Cruz’s Humble Sea Brewing Co. opened on Pier 39 in early May, giving the city’s beer lovers a bayfront respite for 15 sessionable offerings, including Landline Shark lager, Nautical Knowledge pale ale, and Life Finds a Way Irish dry stout. It’s touristy in the best way. Pier 39, Fisherman’s Wharf
Fake-beach it with Hawaiian pizza
Most think of the new Mission Rock development, across from Oracle Park, as a game-day destination. But try it at a quieter time, when the adjacent China Basin Park, and its little man-made sandy beach, is yours for the taking. Bring a picnic blanket, grab a six-pack, and order a pie to go from Flour + Water Pizza Shop — specifically, the Hawaiian, with capicola, pineapple, pickled fresnos, and chile crisp. With a vivid imagination, you just might be transported to somewhere tropical. 1090 Dr. Maya Angelou Lane, Mission Rock
Get surf and turf between a bun
The Ramp remains as consistent as when it opened on a boat launch in 1983. Then as now, Dogpatch’s funky, cabana-covered, fake-grass-lined patio is slightly under the radar, but the $35 Full Send burger, topped with butter-poached lobster tail, little gem lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, cheddar, and tartar sauce is the city’s most highbrow-lowbrow variant of surf and turf. Wash it back with a mezcarindo with tamarind-infused mezcal and a Tajín rim — Jimmy Buffett approved. 855 Terry A Francois Blvd., Dogpatch
Make like you’re sweltering in South India
Shaved ice creations abound, but there’s only one that is truly divine. It’s appropriately called God’s Own and can be found at Copra, the South Indian restaurant on the cusp of Japantown. Inspired by ice gola, a popular Indian street food, chef Sri Gopinathan starts with a base of coconut “porridge” with caramelized coconut, coconut milk, and coconut ice and tops it with candied basmati puff, mango, and sabja seeds. It is indeed heavenly. 1700 Fillmore St., Japantown
Have a fiery cocktail on a rooftop
In May, the city’s popular rooftop restaurant and bar El Techo closed briefly so the owners could turn it into a new Caribbean concept. Welcome Cubita, serving Cuban food and vibes, not to mention classic cocktails such as mojitos and Cuba libres. Those seeking something more dramatic should order the Havana Heat, made with dark rum, passion fruit, lemon, and maraschino liqueur — and set on fire. It’s the perfect accompaniment to the sweeping city view and (hopefully) fiery sunset. 2516 Mission St., Mission