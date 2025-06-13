There are two SF Crosstown Trails, but we’re into the Double Cross, which starts at Fort Funston and ends up at Pier 23 — a total of more than 14 very hilly miles. Plan a stop for lunch at Little Original Joe’s in West Portal, where you can have the LOJ chopped salad and a slice of pizza at a sidewalk table. By the time you get to North Beach, you’ll need a drink. Bar April Jean is there for you, with a thirst-quenching cocktail called the Watermelon, Mama!, with tequila, salted watermelon, ginger, lime, and crushed ice. It will go straight to your head (speaking from personal experience), so hold onto the rail as you teeter down the steep stairs from Coit Tower — your next stop. Little Original Joe’s, 393 West Portal Ave., West Portal; Bar April Jean, 1371 Grant Ave., North Beach