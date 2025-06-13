It’s hardly a free-for-all: Patrons need a wristband indicating they’re over 21, and they’re not allowed outside the five-block zone. Fridays and Saturdays could be added to the outdoor drinking schedule later, assuming the whole thing doesn’t lead to mayhem.

But — is public drinking fun when the element of danger is gone? Judging by Thursday’s turnout, yes. Despite the blustery weather, fans showed up for Raio de Luz Samba on the Carnaval stage, eating $4 cups of french fries from Taishoken and playing giant versions of Jenga and Connect Four on the asphalt. To take drinks to go, people had to show ID and procure a pink wristband from one of the participating bars — easy to do, as many set up sidewalk booze stands. Yet most wrists seemed bare, with fairly few people clutching cups.