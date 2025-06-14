For five years, investors and founders across Silicon Valley have been on an unrelenting campaign: get the U.S. government to ban DJI, the behemoth drone manufacturer headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “Every single one of those drones is a potential surveillance platform by the Chinese Communist Party,” investor Marc Andreessen said on a podcast in late 2024.

The rallying cry is a moral stance, as well as a profitable one. Investors have tried for years to diminish China’s dominance of the U.S. drone industry, where it holds more than 90% of the markets for both consumers and public-safety agencies, most of that from DJI. Andreessen Horowitz has backed San Mateo-based Skydio, a drone-maker valued at $2.2 billion, while Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital have thrown millions at other U.S. upstarts, including Brinc Drones and Neros Technologies.

Still, DJI drones have remained cheaper, easier to use, and largely preferred by law enforcement and emergency services when lives are on the line. Nine of every 10 drones used by public-safety agencies are made by DJI, according to research from Bard College.

To seed a homegrown drone industry, Silicon Valley technocrats have adopted a two-pronged strategy: pressure Washington to ban DJI, then make U.S.-made replacements unavoidable, by donating investor-backed drones to local agencies and locking them in early.

Last week should have been a victory lap for this plan — before politics intervened. Industry executives expected President Donald Trump to accelerate a ban of DJI and other Chinese drone companies through executive order. A draft version of the order viewed by The Standard explicitly mandated that a national security agency vet DJI’s technology and determine if Chinese drone companies should be banned within 45 days.