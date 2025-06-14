Searching for Lady Gaga in Marin

It didn’t take much digging to find people who have not only seen Lady Gaga around but are certain she now lives in the area. Exactly where is everyone’s question. Employees at the Marin Country Mart — which, much like its cousins the Brentwood Country Mart, the Malibu Country Mart, and the Montecito Country Mart, is not very country, doesn’t have a market, and is mostly a facsimile enjoyed by the wealthy — have seen Lady Gaga frequently.

That Lady Gaga may now be living in Ross (or close enough) is the talk of Marin. Her fiance, Michael Polansky, a venture capitalist, is from the area and often shows up in paparazzi shots wearing a Marin trucker hat. So it’s no surprise that in recent years, she’s been spotted around the Bay. Over the last few months, however, tips started pouring into the newsroom that Gaga had chosen the north bay as her new home. Look into this, the tipsters pleaded. Is it true? Is the pop star/actor/entrepreneur/ economy-unto-herself living among us?

Calling it a rumor may not be doing it justice. Unlike Los Angeles and New York City, where celebrities are everywhere, the Bay Area isn’t used to residents of Gaga’s stature. We have absolutely no chill about it.

There are certain signifiers in the richest neighborhoods of coastal regions. Large shrubs. Maintenance men. G-Wagons or Range Rovers. There are also many things missing. Strangers. Sidewalks. Any kind of pseudo-public space. Ross, an enclave in Marin County, hits all these notes. It is the perfect town for Northern California’s ultra-wealthy. It’s also rumored to be the new home of Lady Gaga.

The Standard will not reveal the address of any homes associated with the couple. But I did go to check it out for myself. And for you.

Tipsters repeatedly floated one home — pardon me, estate — as a possibility. Online sleuthing suggests they are onto something: The home is palatial enough for the likes of Lady Gaga, who is reportedly worth $900 million , and the most recent known residents appear to have moved. Although the property has not recorded a sale transaction and ownership is hidden behind an LLC, it was on the market before the listing was removed. It’s possible for the recording of an off-market home sale to be delayed or, in some cases, not recorded at all. A lease agreement would never be made public.

“They come around, but no one bothers them,” one of the employees added, noting that the couple always have what appears to be security in tow. “It’s kind of like, wink-wink, you know?”

In one shop at the Marin Country Mart, two employees quickly agreed that Gaga is a resident. They disagreed only over whether she lives in Ross or Mill Valley. “That’s where he’s from,” one said of Polansky’s roots in Mill Valley. According to online records, he indeed owns a modest home there. Another employee described them both as “locals” but did not know where exactly they live. Yet another agreed that Gaga’s residence in the area is “an open secret.” All of these employees had seen the couple and spoken to others who had as well.

The home has a rustic yet modern design, with a beige stone exterior, maybe sandstone or quartzite. On a lot of more than five acres, among the largest in Ross, is the main single-family residence of more than 17,000 square feet, a poolhouse, and a “caretaker residence.” The house has no mailbox, but that’s because no one in Ross does. The town does not allow traditional mail delivery, so everyone must have a P.O. box at the post office. There is no stated reason for this, but one local real estate agent said it’s simply because a Ross resident long ago decided that “mailboxes are ugly.”

Most of this information about the property comes from lengthy planning materials submitted a couple of years ago to the city of Ross for the addition of a standalone 728-square-foot “art studio.” Something rich communities like is long, arduous building reviews and permitting processes that make construction of anything new as difficult and expensive as possible, if not impossible. Ross goes so far as to dictate the materials and colors homeowners should select.

Decades ago, much of Marin County was expected to be more of a direct extension of San Francisco’s growing population. There was even a northern extension of BART planned. Advertising was created to depict this strange, futuristic realm of convenience and public services heading north.

Instead, the region became a paragon of NIMBYism, maintaining the lowest density of any county around San Francisco. On more than 500 square miles of land, only 260,000 people reside. Just across the water, about 900,000 people live on the 49 square miles that make up San Francisco County. Many of the towns within Marin (Ross, Kentfield, Point Reyes, Tiburon, Sausalito, Bolinas, Larkspur) are even less populated than Malibu — the original refuge for L.A.’s rich and famous who needed an oceanfront escape, and where Lady Gaga has called a large, Spanish-style estate her main home for several years.