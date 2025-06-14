Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Massive crowds turn out for San Francisco’s ‘No Kings’ protest

The demonstration — one of about 2,000 nationwide — coincides with Donald Trump's military parade in Washington D.C.

A large crowd is gathered in a protest, with people holding various signs and American flags. One person stands elevated, prominently holding a flag.
The demonstration, which started in Dolores Park before heading to downtown, was one of 2,000 or so protests throughout the nation on Saturday. | Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard
By Ezra Wallach and Jennifer Wadsworth

Several thousand people descended on the streets of San Francisco Saturday as part of the nationwide “No Kings” protest against Donald Trump, which coincided with the president’s $45 million military parade in Washington, D.C.

What started as a gathering of a few thousand demonstrators at Dolores Park Saturday morning quickly swelled to a crowd of more than 50,000.

Several participants carried upside-down American flags, and chanted “Immigrants stay; Trump must go.” Others hoisted signs that read, “More queens, less kings,” “fight fascism,” “full rights for immigrants,” and “Trump’s MAGA kills cops.” Helicopters flew overhead.

A child holds a flag, wearing face paint that says &quot;No King,&quot; with bright decorations in their hair. They stand among a crowd, including a person in sunglasses.
Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard
The image shows a lively protest with people holding signs and American flags. The crowd is diverse, and the atmosphere seems energetic and determined.
Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard
A person with long hair is climbing a pole, holding a cardboard sign reading &quot;Dykes Against ICE.&quot; They are wearing sunglasses and a black and white scarf.
A demonstrator holds a sign from a streetlight. | Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard

“Holy shit,” someone yelled as they looked southward onto Dolores Avenue to see how large the crowd was. Up the hill of the tree-lined median were bodies as far as the eye could see. The mass of people made it so each marcher stood idle more than they moved in any one direction. It was a traffic jam of resistance.

Mixed in with a sea of American flags were a number of signs calling Trump “the king of Epstein’s Island” and a “dick-tator.”

A hand holding a smoking bundle of sage is raised in the foreground. In the background, blurred people hold protest signs. The atmosphere is bustling.
Angel Fabian, 52, burns sage during the march. | Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard
People are marching in a protest. A person holds a transparent umbrella featuring messages like &quot;I have a dream… this is not the dream!&quot; and &quot;Hate has no place here.&quot;
Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard

Amy Miller, 66, held a sign with a a cartoon of Trump’s face and the words, “no faux-king way.” Miller, who works for San Francisco public schools, said she believes that the president’s use of military force and deportations in his second term has threatened due process in this country. 

“They are just picking people off the street and taking them,” she said.

A smiling woman holds up a sign with bold text challenging silence, featuring an illustration of a woman in a white bonnet. People and a flag are in the background.
Siena Michelson, 18, holds up a handmade sign at Dolores Park. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard
Activists chant as organizers gear up for the march. | Source: Ezra Wallach/The Standard
A person is holding a colorful sign reading &quot;No Kings, Yas Queens&quot; in rainbow colors with a crown and stars, expressing pride and empowerment.
Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard
A person holds a sign reading &quot;WE DRINK NEAT BECAUSE... [EXPLETIVE] ICE&quot; at a crowded outdoor protest, with a sketch of a drink and people around them.
Matty Easton, 30, holds sign reading “We drink neat because fuck ICE.” | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard
A person holds up a colorful sign reading &quot;Trans Rights Are Human Rights&quot; with a mix of blue, pink, red, and white stripes in a sunny outdoor setting.
Vinney Le, 36, brought a sign championing trans rights. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard

Sixty-three-year-old retiree Brad Chilcoat said he joined the march to exercise his First Amendment right to assemble peacefully and air his grievances. 

“Everyone needs to know [Trump] is not following the law,” he said.

A man dressed as Uncle Sam stands in the foreground, while behind him, a group of people with American flags march. One person holds a &quot;We The People&quot; sign.
Walter Van Riel said his heart aches over what's happening in this country. | Source: Ezra Wallach/The Standard
People gather on a sunny grassy hill with large white letters, surrounded by trees, some holding signs and taking photos.
“Fuck ICE” is written across a hill at Dolores Park. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard
The image shows a crowd at a protest holding a giant balloon caricature and waving flags. People appear spirited, with buildings in the background.
Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard
A woman in sunglasses and a cap holds a sign that reads &quot;¡Hands off our neighbors!&quot; with a butterfly image. People are in the background at a rally.
Rebecca Nowlen, 52, holds a sign reading “hands off our neighbors." | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard
A man stands outdoors holding a cardboard with an image of a historical figure. He's in front of a white van and wearing sunglasses on his head.
Huib Petersen, 63, an artist, from Holland, said he believes that what happened in Germany in the years leading up to WWII is happening today in the United States. "History doesn't repeat itself but it does rhyme," he said. | Source: Ezra Wallach/The Standard

Walter Van Riel, 67, semi-retiree, dressed up as Uncle Sam for the event to symbolize Trump’s constitutional violations.

“I am in pain,” he said. “My heart is aching. I’m hoping by being out here, I can inspire people to rise. Uncle Sam needs some help. He’s ill.”

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

“We can’t lose democracy,” he added. “It’s too precious.”

Just before noon, an organizer relayed some ground rules to the crowd: Keep focused, don’t talk to cops, keep the march moving, and “save your anger for Trump and fascists.”

Source: Emily Dreyfuss/The Standard

“No Kings” leaders call the protests, planned for more than 2,000 locations throughout the country on Saturday, a “day of defiance … to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like.”

In all, organizers say more than 5 million people took part in the protests nationwide.

The image shows a park gathering with palm trees and protest signs, including a peace symbol and a California Republic flag. People hold anti-Trump signs.
A protester carries a homemade peace sign. | Source: Emily Dreyfuss/The Standard
A dog in a carrier wears a bandana reading &quot;Dogs Against Doge&quot; and sits among a crowd with American flags on a sunny day with palm trees in the background.
A pug wears a "Dogs against DOGE" bandana. | Source: Emily Dreyfuss/The Standard
A crowd gathered outdoors holds various signs, including one reading &quot;Hands off our forests,&quot; under a partly cloudy sky. People appear engaged and diverse.
An activist carries a sign that says "Hands off our senator," referring to federal officials physically ousting Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Los Angeles, from a U.S. Homeland Security press conference earlier this week. | Source: Emily Dreyfuss/The Standard

Turnout for the demonstrations rode on momentum of the unrest over federal immigration raids and Trump sending the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles without Gov. Gavin Newsom’s consent, ratcheting up tensions with protesters. The first 200 Marines arrived at the Los Angeles Federal Building on Friday, marking their first domestic deployment in more than three decades.

Related

A diverse group of protesters marches, holding signs with messages against ICE. Some people are wrapped in flags, including an American flag, amidst urban surroundings.
How SF’s protest movement will juice ‘No Kings’ turnout
A close-up of a person's waist shows a badge labeled "ICE" on a belt, surrounded by tactical gear including a holstered gun, a pouch, and tools.
‘Let go of my balls’: ICE arrest goes south, ends in testicle-grabbing brawl
A person uses a megaphone, leading a protest or rally. A diverse group stands in the background, some with masks, observing in a city street setting.
Protesters shut down immigration court after ICE arrests

In San Francisco, the “No Kings” protest comes on the heels of rallies against stepped-up raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A protest in downtown last Sunday resulted in upward of 150 arrests — more than triple the arrests Los Angeles saw on that same day.

A large crowd gathers under palm trees, holding signs and flags, including a prominent transgender flag, during a sunny day protest.
Source: Charlie Marshall/The Standard
A large crowd gathers in a park holding signs, with palm trees and a red brick building in the background under a clear, blue sky.
Source: Ezra Wallach/The Standard
People stand on an orange barrier at a protest. One holds a sign reading &quot;Dump Trump,&quot; depicting a figure being tossed into a trash can.
Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard
A statue has a sticker on its face that reads, &quot;Resistance isn't violence. If you're silent, you're siding. They fear unity more than violence. Your compliance is their power.&quot;
Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard

Ezra Wallach can be reached at ewallach@sfstandard.com
Jennifer Wadsworth can be reached at jennifer@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Donald TrumpDowntownImmigrationNewsProtests