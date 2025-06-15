There was no backing out. We’d signed up for this challenge. And this year’s ride held a special importance, because it would be the last .

I wanted to cry, even though tears wouldn’t go with my dress, a hooded, babushka-looking number I picked up for $6 at Out of the Closet. My spirits were already flagging because Day 5, from Santa Maria to Lompoc, was supposed to be easy — only 46 miles! — but it had become surprisingly grueling. And now we were tacking on several hundred feet of climbing through the hills of Santa Barbara County.

I was biking in a red dress near Vandenberg Space Force Base when word got out that I and 2,500 other cyclists were being rerouted to avoid a surprise vehicle inspection that could have stopped us for hours. It was Day 5 of the annual AIDS/LifeCycle , a 545-mile, seven-day ride down the coast from SF to L.A. that raises funds for the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

This was my first ride. To participate, riders must raise a minimum of $3,500. I set a goal of $4,400, and I’m proud to say I exceeded it by almost $1,000. At the opening ceremony June 1 at the Cow Palace, the organizers revealed that this last hurrah had yielded an impressive $17.4 million — a big jump from last year’s $10.9 million haul.

Since it began in 1994, the AIDS/LifeCycle has been a linchpin of Pride Month in the Bay Area, on par with the film festival Frameline or the installation of the pink triangle atop Twin Peaks. But after a steep dropoff in ridership and fundraising in 2024, organizers announced in September that the event would not continue after this year.

All 2,500 riders’ basic needs were met by the 700 volunteer roadies who cook every meal, schlep all the luggage, and perform the titanic invisible labor that keeps the whole thing running. In spite of having consumed 6,000 calories a day, my food-writer belly is smaller, and my quads are swole.

It was the most athletic undertaking I’d ever attempted. Day 1 (to Santa Cruz) involved 4,615 feet of climbing. Day 2 (to the Monterey County community of King City) carried us 110 miles. Since I made road biking my entire personality during Covid, I’ve pedaled more than 20 “centuries” — rides of 100 miles or more. But I’ve never gone that distance, then set the alarm for 4:30 a.m. to hop back in the saddle the next day for another 66 miles. Day after day, I deepened my lifelong romance with masochism only to cheat on it with ibuprofen. Please don’t ask about my tush.

Fundraising makes riders eligible, but serious training is what gets most people to L.A. Most participants join teams, and huge groups of ALC weekend warriors can be seen all winter and spring ascending Twin Peaks and Hawk Hill in the Marin Headlands, or looping through the East Bay on daylong odysseys.

Random people cheered us on up and down the state, and my colleague David Sjostedt and his girlfriend magically intercepted me for a quick hug as they were driving on 101. I ran into old friends and made new ones. According to the fitness app Strava, I was positively hurtling down the coast. It turns out that if, every 10 or 15 miles, someone in costume is smiling and handing you orange slices and thanking you for riding, you can do pretty much anything.

By the afternoon of Day 1, I was falling hard for the “Love Bubble,” as ALC veterans refer to the traveling carnival of sweaty encouragement and shameless flirting. The whole week was essentially one long tattoo mutual-appreciation society, since nobody loves ink like queer cyclists do.