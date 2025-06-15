Skip to main content
Photos: It’s summer, which means SF is doing giant free raves on the Embarcadero again

As the “No Kings” protest wound down, Dirtybird Records’ Back 2 Baysics brought thousands to the Embarcadero for an afternoon of dancing.

A large crowd of people is gathered outdoors in front of tall buildings. Many individuals are smiling, wearing sunglasses, and holding drinks under a sunny sky.
Thousands turned out Saturday afternoon for four hours of electronic dance music downtown. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Pulsing house music filled Embarcadero Plaza Saturday as thousands of electronic dance music fans converged downtown for a massive — and free — rave. Thrown by hometown record label Dirtybird to cap off its 20th anniversary festivities, Back 2 Baysics saw brothers Justin Martin and Christian Martin bookend a sunny, bubble machine-filled afternoon alongside labelmates Life on Planets and DJ Minx.

The party had a distinct political edge. San Francisco’s iteration of the nationwide No Kings march and protest was winding down just as the music got going, and many attendees carried flags, signs, and banners conveying their participation in the anti-authoritarian demonstrations. Still, as is typically the case with raves, peace, love, and brightly colored parasols won the day.

A crowd gathers near palm trees and a clock tower. An American flag with the text &quot;This flag destroys fascists&quot; is prominently displayed.
Many attendees appeared to have come straight from the earlier "No Kings" protests. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
A joyful group is dancing outside at a lively event. They hold drinks and are surrounded by a crowd under clear blue skies, with buildings in the background.
Last year, Back 2 Baysics got 3,000 RSVPs — but 10,000 people showed up. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

This was the second year for Bay 2 Baysics, which Dirtybird and local promoter Another Planet Entertainment produced as a love letter to San Francisco. Deron Delgado, vice president of operations for Empire, Dirtybird’s corporate parent, said they expected 3,000 RSVPs last year — and ended up with 10,000 attendees. 

This go-round, Delgado said, the dance party anchored a week of festivities, from a Friday night takeover of SoMa venue 1015 Folsom to partnerships with local restaurants (including chicken and waffles at Tenderloin Thai restaurant Son & Garden and a Dirtybird tequila flight at Celia’s by the Beach in the Outer Sunset). It all leads up to July’s Northern Nights x Dirtybird Campout festival in Mendocino County — a one-time-only collaboration that numerous people dancing on the Embarcadero said they already bought tickets for.

“It’s like a perfect marriage of two festivals,” said Whitney Smith, who came to the party with two friends. She was there to see the Martin brothers, she said, adding, “The music is important, but I come for the vibes.”

A person wearing a decorated black ski mask, a colorful cape, and a strapless top holds a can in a bustling outdoor crowd with tall buildings in the background.
Alma Morales dons a mask with Mexican themed jewelry and attire. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
A smiling person in sunglasses wears a pink leopard-print vest and sleeves, displaying a tribal tattoo on their chest. They stand in a busy, sunlit urban setting.
Maurice was among the more snazzily attired attendees. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

Others were newbies. Maurice, a colorist from the Castro, had never been to a Dirtybird event, but he had just gone to Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival, the largest EDM festival in the country. His colleague, a hairstylist, urged him to go, and he was among the more boldly dressed fans, describing his look as “slut meets Spice Girls,” with a little Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm thrown in.

A person in a colorful red outfit blows vapor into the air, standing amidst a crowd in an urban setting with tall buildings and a U.S. flag nearby.
A raver takes a break from dancing to vape. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
A bearded man in sunglasses and a gold jacket is in the foreground, with people around him holding umbrellas and drinks, under a clear blue sky.
49ers fan Douglas Valle was a portrait of chill. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

Still, plenty of dedicated festival veterans showed up. One attendee who gave his name as Noah and who lives near Golden Gate Park, said he and his wife are largely jam band fans. They love Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, and they’re excited for this summer’s Dead & Co. shows in honor of the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary. “We’re stoked that the city’s putting these kinds of things on for the people,” he said.

Noah was pulling two children, ages 2 and 4, in a wagon, with a beer in the cup holder — the very picture of a cool dad. “Parenting is a contact sport,” he said.

A person with long blue hair and orange sunglasses flashes a peace sign at a crowded outdoor event. A clock tower and palm trees are visible in the background.
For 20 years, Dirtybird has attracted people with bold style, like Marieme. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

