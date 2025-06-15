Pulsing house music filled Embarcadero Plaza Saturday as thousands of electronic dance music fans converged downtown for a massive — and free — rave. Thrown by hometown record label Dirtybird to cap off its 20th anniversary festivities, Back 2 Baysics saw brothers Justin Martin and Christian Martin bookend a sunny, bubble machine-filled afternoon alongside labelmates Life on Planets and DJ Minx.
The party had a distinct political edge. San Francisco’s iteration of the nationwide No Kings march and protest was winding down just as the music got going, and many attendees carried flags, signs, and banners conveying their participation in the anti-authoritarian demonstrations. Still, as is typically the case with raves, peace, love, and brightly colored parasols won the day.
This was the second year for Bay 2 Baysics, which Dirtybird and local promoter Another Planet Entertainment produced as a love letter to San Francisco. Deron Delgado, vice president of operations for Empire, Dirtybird’s corporate parent, said they expected 3,000 RSVPs last year — and ended up with 10,000 attendees.
This go-round, Delgado said, the dance party anchored a week of festivities, from a Friday night takeover of SoMa venue 1015 Folsom to partnerships with local restaurants (including chicken and waffles at Tenderloin Thai restaurant Son & Garden and a Dirtybird tequila flight at Celia’s by the Beach in the Outer Sunset). It all leads up to July’s Northern Nights x Dirtybird Campout festival in Mendocino County — a one-time-only collaboration that numerous people dancing on the Embarcadero said they already bought tickets for.
“It’s like a perfect marriage of two festivals,” said Whitney Smith, who came to the party with two friends. She was there to see the Martin brothers, she said, adding, “The music is important, but I come for the vibes.”
Others were newbies. Maurice, a colorist from the Castro, had never been to a Dirtybird event, but he had just gone to Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival, the largest EDM festival in the country. His colleague, a hairstylist, urged him to go, and he was among the more boldly dressed fans, describing his look as “slut meets Spice Girls,” with a little Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm thrown in.
Still, plenty of dedicated festival veterans showed up. One attendee who gave his name as Noah and who lives near Golden Gate Park, said he and his wife are largely jam band fans. They love Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, and they’re excited for this summer’s Dead & Co. shows in honor of the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary. “We’re stoked that the city’s putting these kinds of things on for the people,” he said.
Noah was pulling two children, ages 2 and 4, in a wagon, with a beer in the cup holder — the very picture of a cool dad. “Parenting is a contact sport,” he said.