Deputies released a psychotic man. Two hours later he killed someone

Within minutes, Michael would be dead at the hands of Adrian Yanez, a stranger in the throes of psychosis.

That’s when they heard a man yelling gibberish outside. They’d left the gate open for a contractor they’d been expecting — maybe it was his son? But the yelling wouldn’t stop. After some time, Barbara asked Michael to see what was going on. That would be the last thing she ever said to him.

It was the afternoon of Nov. 16, two weeks since Barbara Molland had suffered a life-threatening stroke. She and her husband of more than 50 years, Michael Molland, were on the living room couch, holding hands and talking about their future. Both were nearing 80, and they had a 234-acre ranch in the remote green pastures of western Sonoma County to take care of. Maybe it was time to downsize, they agreed.

When Yanez arrived at the hotel, staff were alarmed. The inn attracts some of Wine Country’s most elegant travelers, and he was far from posh. He wore boots and a construction shirt and repeatedly asked the staff if he could buy and smoke cigarettes on the property.

On Nov. 14, the day Barbara returned from the hospital, Yanez left his house in Fairfield. He told his parents, with whom he lived, that he was going to run an errand. But he was really heading to the Farmhouse Inn, a five-star hotel beside the Russian River in Forestville.

Staffers at the Farmhouse Inn said Yanez acted “disturbed” throughout his stay. He told a masseuse that “he couldn’t wait to feel her womanly hands on his back,” did Joaquin Phoenix’s stairs dance from ‘The Joker,” and drank out of all the alcohol bottles in his room. When he didn’t check out as expected on Nov. 15, staffers knocked on his door to confront him. He opened the door naked, sweating profusely.

The family was worried he might hurt someone. Yanez was prone to bouts of mania. Over the preceding months, he had frequently behaved in a frightened and paranoid manner, they said. He often claimed the mafia was after him.

When Yanez hadn’t returned home or responded to calls by Friday morning, his family reported him missing to the Fairfield Police Department. An officer reported to the family that morning that Yanez’s silver Toyota Camry had been spotted near Windsor, not far from Forestville, in Sonoma County.

The following morning, the day of the killing, Yanez told a waitress to sit next to him as he waited for breakfast at the hotel. She did, and he started scratching her back. She stood to leave, and he grabbed her wrist, forcing her to sit back down.

Hotel staff called 911. At 11:53 a.m., Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies approached Yanez, placing him in handcuffs and beginning a field examination for a potential 72-hour psychiatric hold.

At 12:22 p.m., Deputy Miguel Garcia reached Yanez’s sister Natalia to notify her of the situation, call records show. She had already been phoning hospitals and crisis centers to find her brother and was glad to hear he had been located.

Natalia pleaded for deputies to hold Yanez while their father drove 90 minutes from their home, or for them to take her brother to jail or a crisis center so he could get help. According to Natalia, Garcia said Yanez didn’t want to see his relatives, because they wanted him to go to a hospital.

Deputies examined Yanez at the Farmhouse Inn before releasing him. | Source: Courtesy of Sebastopol Times

Natalia said Garcia told her that even though he thought Yanez had been drinking and acting erratically, he had passed a sobriety test and answered all questions, so the deputies could not detain him.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department has declined to release body-camera footage from the incident at the hotel, saying it is part of an ongoing investigation. Representatives of the department have been steadfast in their claim that there “was no legal reason” to detain Yanez. But legal experts dispute that, saying the deputies did have grounds to involuntarily commit him to a 72-hour involuntary mental health hold, known as a 5150.

The Lanterman-Petris-Short Act established this protocol in 1967, at a time when mental institutions were losing public support amid reports of routine and physical abuse. The 5150 was considered a more humane approach than immediate asylum incarceration.

Had the responding officers placed Yanez on a 72-hour hold, mental health professionals in a hospital or crisis center would have assessed him for illness. If they determined it necessary, he could have then been held for 14 days — a decision that could be challenged in court.

Police officers, mental healthcare workers, and paramedics have the freedom under law to determine what behavior crosses the threshold for a 5150 hold. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department says its field officers receive Crisis Intervention Training to guide people who are having mental health emergencies. Deputies must decide if the subject is gravely disabled or a threat to themselves or others. The deputies can take into consideration family testimony in assessing the person’s mental state.

If they weren’t sure what to do with Yanez, the deputies could have called Sonoma County’s 24/7 mobile crisis response team, which is staffed with mental health clinicians and drug counselors. They did not.