WATCH LIVE: The California Honeydrops + The Dip at Stern Grove Festival

Stern Grove Festival kicks off June 15! Tune in to our exclusive festival livestream starting at 2 p.m. so you can enjoy the show (without leaving your couch).

This summer’s inaugural lineup features the California Honeydrops, the Dip, and KALW DJs Marcus Rosario and Wonway Posibul.

Stern Grove Festival is the country’s oldest nonprofit music festival, bringing free shows to San Francisco for more than 88 years. Concerts are held every Sunday over the summer, with upcoming performances by Diana Ross, Sleater-Kinney, Orville Peck, Phantogram, and more.