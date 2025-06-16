Before Cobarruvias came to San Francisco the first time, a chef he was working for in Texas told him three restaurants to try: Tadich Grill, Swan Oyster Depot, and Pork Store Cafe. “I think it was the second place I ate when I first visited San Francisco in 2001,” he says of Pork Store. Over 25 years, his routine there has remained largely unchanged: He tucks into the corner stool at the counter on a weekday morning and orders the corned beef hash with mushroom and cheese (“so good, but it’s the size of your foot”) or a “good, old freaking omelet,” or a patty melt. To Cobarruvias, the magic of Pork Store is the sum of its parts: the familiar short-order cooks who have worked there for years, the perfectly orchestrated dance the servers perform to make sure your piping-hot toast lands on the table at the same time as your eggs. “It sounds romantic, but it’s like a kind of rhythm. It’s one of my favorite things to watch.”