Democrats have criticized the practice, arguing that it decreases transparency as Trump ramps up his use of federal law enforcement to achieve his hard-line immigration policies. Republicans say masks help prevent authorities from being targeted or doxxed , which is when an individual’s home address or other information is shared online.

The No Secret Police Act, introduced Monday by state Sen. Scott Wiener, comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and other law enforcement officials have been seen in recent weeks covering their faces during immigration raids and at anti-Trump protests.

Introduced days after hundreds of thousands of Golden State residents marched in protest of President Donald Trump’s second term, new legislation would prohibit law enforcement officers who operate in California from wearing face coverings.

California could soon tick off one more box on its long and expanding list of anti-Trump stances: becoming the first state to clamp down on federal agents and police concealing their identities.

On Monday, Republican officials swiftly rebuffed the proposal. “Scott, go check with a lawyer if this is a thing, and get back to us. (Hint — it isn’t — states can’t regulate what federal law enforcement wears),” Department of Justice attorney Harmeet Dhillon wrote on X.

SB 627 would also require officials to be identifiable through uniforms or other means. It would exempt SWAT teams and those who wear medical masks to protect themselves from wildfire exposure. Officers who don’t comply with the law would face a misdemeanor charge.

Wiener said law enforcement should be “proud to show their faces,” and doing so will increase trust in public-safety officials.

“The recent federal operations in California have created an environment of profound terror,” said Wiener, who is introducing the bill with state Sen. Jesse Arreguín. “If we want the public to trust law enforcement, we cannot allow them to behave like secret police in an authoritarian state.”

“Why? So that they can target them?” the Republican responded to a reporter’s question. “So they can put their names and faces online and dox them? That’s what these activists do.”

When asked about calls for federal agents to stop wearing face coverings, House Speaker Mike Johnson said those officials would be targeted by “Democrat activists.”

In response to critics, Wiener’s spokesperson Erik Mebust wrote in a statement Monday, “The state has a clear and direct interest in the conduct of law enforcement into our borders, particularly when they are attempting to impersonate and conscript state and local law enforcement. If someone would like to challenge that we’ll see them in court.”

Others in Washington have decried the use of face coverings. In May, Virginia Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner wrote a letter to ICE, arguing that federal regulations require officials to identify themselves.

Trump, in a list of demands to Harvard University in April that included ending diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, called for the school to prohibit face masks, which are popular among protesters. He has also called for those protesting his immigration policies to stop concealing their faces. “What do these people have to hide, and why???” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

When reached for comment, the White House deferred to one of Trump’s Truth Social posts from June 8. “ARREST THE PEOPLE IN FACE MASKS, NOW!” the post reads.



Tracy McCray, head of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, said her union is reviewing the bill.

“While transparency is important, there are circumstances — such as tactical operations, undercover assignments, or crowd control situations — where face coverings are necessary for the safety of our officers and the public,” McCray said.