Kawakami: Joe Lacob on the Valkyries’ booming start and accelerating future plans

They’re quite competitive now. They’re already a tough team to play at Chase, as best evidenced by their crushing of the Las Vegas Aces on June 7. And imagine the Valkyries next season, when they can add Jocytė, another first-round pick, and one or two centerpiece veterans in free agency.



Right now, Nakase built this team to scrap and hustle on defense, rebound, pass, cut, and shoot threes. They’re only making 26.7% of their threes as a team, worst in the league while taking the second-most attempts. But they’re surviving this because the Valkyries have the fifth-rated defense in the league and are No. 1 in defensive-rebounding percentage.



“What our GM did to put this thing together, to find players that no one knew about in Europe is pretty incredible,” Lacob said. “Ohemaa deserves a lot of credit. And Natalie Nakase is proving to be an excellent coach. I’m so impressed with the job she’s doing, really amazing, making everyone play together as a team, the style of play.”



Before the roster was even assembled, Lacob memorably declared that the Valkyries would win a championship within five years — the same prediction he made in 2010 when he and Peter Guber bought the Warriors (which they cashed in with the 2015 title). This is all very Lacob, of course. But I look at what possibly could happen in the offseason as a result of everything that’s happening now and I wonder: Could this go even faster than that?



“We’ll keep to the five years,” Lacob said with a chuckle when I asked him. “That would obviously be incredible. I don’t think it’s impossible (to do it faster than five years). But let’s just say we want to be competitive, try to make the playoffs this year. See what happens over the next few years.”



The basketball is the most important part, but the Valkyries likely will win the attendance race this season. They’re averaging 2,000 more at their home games than the No. 2 team, Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever, who come to Chase on Thursday. So you know that one will be sold out. They probably could sell 30,000 tickets to that game.