Each passenger has a personal screen to adjust the temperature in their quadrant. Unlike the climate control, everyone in the pod has to listen to the same song, chosen from an array of playlists, on the speakers.

Following the initial high, passengers can easily get pulled into the flow of conversation or thought (the Bangles are kind of underrated, actually) and forget that they’re cruising along in an entirely new type of vehicle.

Then, bam, suddenly you’re back to reality when the Zoox reacts to the world in a way you’re not expecting. At one point, one of us (Jillian) let out an audible yelp when the vehicle accelerated around a corner. The Zoox didn’t feel as smooth as a typical Waymo ride, especially when you can’t see the road ahead of you. We jerked several times as the vehicle contended with a bicyclist or abruptly hit the brakes. Neither of us is prone to carsickness, but when the time the trip ended and we started walking back to work, our bellies felt vaguely unsettled. Rya felt fully nauseous.