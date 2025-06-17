$100M jewelry heist was biggest in U.S. history, feds say

The Brinks truck left the San Mateo jewelry show without incident. Heading south, it was piled high with 73 bags of diamonds, emeralds, rubies, gold, and high-end watches. But when its driver pulled over at a rest stop north of Los Angeles in the early hours of July 11, 2022, robbers struck, stealing 24 of the bags, with an estimated value of $100 million. A press release from the U.S. attorney’s office dubbed it “the largest jewelry heist in U.S. history.”