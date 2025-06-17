Kawakami: A Kuminga update, no Durant, and more Warriors pre-July thoughts

It was just two notable basketball fans enjoying a Valkyries game together — which turned into the Warriors photo op of the spring — not a definitive statement of anything.



Well, that’s how Joe Lacob describes it now — he invited Jonathan Kuminga to sit with him courtside back in May for the Valkyries’ inaugural game at Chase Center. They looked like they had a wonderful time together. Steve Kerr, Brandin Podziemski, and Kevon Looney were also there, but not, at least most of the time, seated next to Lacob.



And Kuminga is a restricted free agent who hasn’t fit in Kerr’s system and is possibly on his way out, yet he’s also very talented and one of Lacob’s personal favorites. No message there, Lacob told me last weekend.



“I don’t think you should read too much into it,” Lacob said with a small smile. “I had Brandin Podziemski sit with me for a game. Steph (Curry) was supposed to be here and then had to cancel for an event, he had something he had to do. But he’ll be at one of the games, I’m sure. Jimmy Butler, if I can get him, wherever he’s traveling, I’d love to have him to a game.



“I just think it’s fun to sit with those guys in the offseason at one of these women’s games. They all enjoy it, too. I think that’s really all it is.”



I’ll add: Even if Lacob was sending a message with this seating arrangement (and he probably was), it wasn’t a permanent one. And now, with the July movement period closing in, it’s relatively important to note that Lacob is acknowledging the possibility of a Kuminga sign-and-trade. Even if Lacob wishes there was another way to do this.