Five big questions for Rafael Devers, Buster Posey, and the Giants

And the Giants’ president of baseball operations certainly checked plenty of boxes when trading for Rafael Devers on Sunday, the most significant in-his-prime superstar the Giants have acquired since Barry Bonds 32 years earlier.

Buster Posey likes to check boxes. Before he hired his top lieutenants, before he solidified his Opening Day roster, before he shook up his roster two weeks ago , he made sure to check boxes to confirm everyone was the right fit.

Meantime, now that Devers is in orange and black, we have a few more boxes that need checking:

We could go on and on, but the point is, Posey did his due diligence before checking the final box on Devers and sending Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, and two minor-leaguers to Boston. Now it’s about penciling Devers into the lineup every day and seeing how far he can take the Giants the rest of the season — and through his career.

What position does he play?

Devers has been taking grounders pregame just in case, and perhaps he could play some third in Chapman’s absence — Casey Schmitt has been there in the interim — but first base is not a position he has played at all in pro ball. Dominic Smith has been a solid asset at first since arriving June 4.

Devers has been exclusively a DH this season, all 73 games, after losing his position to Alex Bregman, whom Boston signed as a free agent. Devers didn’t appreciate moving off third base and also took exception to being asked to move to first base when Triston Casas sustained a season-ending knee injury in early May.

Devers is a third baseman by trade, playing 951 games at the hot corner compared to 94 as a designated hitter and two each at shortstop and second base. But third base is Matt Chapman’s position, at least when the five-time Gold Glover isn’t on the injured list with a hand injury.

Then again, this is Devers. He needs to play somewhere. First base could be the long-term solution if he’s cool with the position change, though Bryce Eldridge is the Giants’ top prospect and supposedly their first baseman of the future.

Designated hitter makes the most sense in the short term. Obviously, Devers is comfortable with it, based on his 2025 numbers. Wilmer Flores has been the Giants’ primary DH and has 51 RBIs, sixth-most in the National League. But Flores can play first base to create an opening for Devers. On the flip side, the Giants realize Flores is best served as a DH, where he’s less prone to injury.

“That’s a conversation that we’re going to have to have with him,” Posey said. “I want to do my best to be upfront and transparent with these guys and make sure we’re on the same page. So that’s a conversation for myself, Zack (Minasian), and Bob (Melvin) to have with him.”

Where does he hit in the lineup?

The simple answer is anywhere he wants. Posey and Melvin like to put their players in comfortable spots, and let it be known Devers has more reps and more success as a No. 2 hitter, where he has hit .288 with an .896 OPS as opposed to No. 3 (.246, .701) and cleanup (.276, .874).

Analytics folks like the best hitter at No. 2, especially if he gets on base a lot like Devers, but that would mean two left-handed batters at the top of the order, beginning with Jung Hoo Lee. The Giants have shown they like to stagger the lefties and righties in their lineups, but with a hitter as significant as Devers, you adjust accordingly.

As Posey said, “We’re just all obviously very excited about adding one of the best hitters in all of Major League Baseball to our lineup.”

One easy option is for a 1-2-3 alignment of Lee-Willy Adames-Devers. Remember, Adames hit second at the season’s outset, but his cold bat warranted a drop in the lineup. He hinted at a resurgence over a four-game stretch in Colorado and Los Angeles when he went 6-for-16 with three homers, but he went 0-for-8 his last two days at Dodger Stadium.