He also sent a message to The Center’s email list later that evening, announcing the closure to the wider public. All events scheduled after Sunday evening will be cancelled and fully refunded, he wrote, and The Center will be hosting a garage sale on June 23.

“I know this news is difficult, and I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being part of this journey,” wrote co-founder and CEO Zack Wexler-Beron in a message to the venue’s facilitators on Monday evening. “You’ve changed lives here — and I hope you know that.”

The Center , a self-described “magical tea house” and events hub in the Lower Haight, will shut its doors for good on June 22.

With dozens of volunteers providing tea service outside of scheduled activities, the facility tucked in an alley at 548 Fillmore St. also became a “third space” for people to socialize and build community. It was a quintessentially SF venue, where visitors could bond over Burning Man experiences, creative struggles, or their wellness rituals.

For years, the venue has functioned as a gathering place for techies, artists, and spiritual practitioners alike thanks to its wide variety of classes and events , including yoga, breathwork, ecstatic dance, open-mic nights, and discussions on topics like nonmonogamy and “authentic relating.”

Leaders at Decentered Arts, which has hosted over 200 weekly open-mic events there over the past four years, say they’ll mourn the The Center.

“It’s very sad to see a space that supported the arts and so many different individuals and facilitators close down,” said Rhea Joseph, while Ben Draffin described The Center as a “really special” hub for creativity and community.

“Over the years, The Center has become a sacred container for healing, growth, and transformation — and that is because of you,” Wexler-Beron wrote to facilitators, including the Decentered team. “You brought magic into this space and invited others to come alive.”