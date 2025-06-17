WesBurger ’N’ More — the retro-style San Francisco restaurant that has done more to popularize smashburgers than any other — has announced it will close next month after more than nine years in the Mission. “Because burgers are fun” has been the restaurant’s tagline since its mid-2010s pop-up period, but the fun will run out with the lease, which chef-owner Wes Rowe declined to renew.

“We definitely weren’t the very first smashburger, but I think we were the second,” Rowe says, giving credit to Causwells in the Marina as the main impetus for the thinner, crispier style of patty that has come to dominate San Francisco menus over the past decade.