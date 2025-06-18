22 fun events in SF this week, from circus picnics to flotilla dance parties 

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).
Celebrate the holiday with live music, breakdance battles, food demoes, and interactive installations.
- Website
- Unstaged
- Date and time
- Thursday, June 19, 4 to 7 p.m.
Champions Grandwizzard Theodore and DJ Qbert lead a live panel, turntable performance, and community cypher.
- Date and time
- Thursday, June 19, 7 to 10 p.m.
Dress like your favorite storybook character and set sail for a three-day costumed flotilla party in Clipper Cove, with DJs playing on a circle of hitched boats.
- Date and time
- Friday, June 20, 10 a.m., to Sunday, June 22, 12 p.m.
Picnic while you watch acrobats, aerialists, and clowns at this one-ring, family-friendly, outdoor circus performance.
- Website
- Yerba Buena Gardens Festival
- Date and time
- Friday, June 20, 12 to 1 p.m.; Saturday, June 21, 12 to 1 p.m. and 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
- Address
- 750 Howard St.
Three blocks of music stages, food vendors, and performances by Drag Race legends will blanket the 18th and Castro area ahead of Pride.
- Website
- Castro Night Market
- Date and time
- Friday, June 20, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- 18th and Castro streets
Poetry takes over the Mission for three days, with a walking tour of readings and art activations in cafes and bookstores across the neighborhood.
- Website
- Flor Y Canto
- Date and time
- Friday, June 20, to Sunday, June 22
- Address
- Multiple locations
Foliage-covered wine bar Arcana hosts an extended debut set of Latin club beats.
- Website
- DJ Yuca Frita
- Date and time
- Friday, June 20, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Address
- Arcana, 2512 Mission St.
Go deep with an open-to-close set of international beats from Goldcap in the center of The Foundry’s surround-sound warehouse.
- Date and time
- Friday, June 20, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- The Foundry, 1425 Folsom St.
The library’s gorgeous rotunda hosts an open house to celebrate local art and literature, with performances, story times, music from the SF Symphony, and the Comic Arts Fest.
- Website
- SF Public Library
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 21, 12 to 3 p.m.
- Address
- 100 Larkin St.
Latin house phenom Hugel teams up with Amémé and others at this massive open-air party on Treasure Island with epic skyline views and optional ferry transport.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 21, 2 p.m.
With the success of night markets across the city, Glen Park is getting its own with local art, DJs, food vendors, and family-friendly activities, right by the BART.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 21, 4 to 8:30 p.m.
- Address
- Kern and Diamond streets
An indie dance party with rooftop views at a secret intimate venue.
- Website
- Golden Hour
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 21, 3 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
The first of the Richmond’s summer night markets will transform Clement Street into a block party, with live music, street food, and a family zone.
- Website
- Heart of the Richmond
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 21, 4 to 8 p.m.
A rare free concert at the glorious Great American Music Hall, featuring the SF Symphony, Blue Bear Rock Chorus, and DJ maDRE, celebrates the neighborhood’s resilience.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 21, 6 p.m.
The Box Shop art yard lights up with flamethrowers, mutant bikes, DJs, and chaotic installations, so bring your own robots, clowns, and unsafe contraptions.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 21, 7 p.m.
The U.K.’s Keep Hush teams up with the Vitamin1000 crew to lay down bass-heavy breakbeats, garage, and more British sounds.
- Address
- TBA
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 21, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Explore SF’s greenest hidden trails on an 8.6-mile trek through Sutro Forest, Glen Canyon, and Twin Peaks that starts with coffee and ends with ice cream.
- Date and time
- Sunday, June 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Celebrate with a parade down Market Street, followed by block parties across SoMa, FiDi, the Tenderloin, and other neighborhoods.
- Website
- Juneteenth
- Date and time
- Sunday, June 22, 11 a.m.
- Address
- 1200 Market St.
Embrace Japanese culture with taiko, karate, shamisen, dance, origami, and calligraphy workshops surrounding Japantown Center.
- Website
- Japan Week
- Date and time
- Sunday, June 22, 12 to 5 p.m.
- Address
- 1737 Post St.
The Phoenix Hotel is scheduled to close soon, so soak up one of its final patio poolside DJ sets with house producer Hayden James.
- Date and time
- Sunday, June 22, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Address
- Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.
Delight in unlimited bites and drinks from 50 restaurants and beverage makers, with a focus on summer flavors.
- Website
- Downtown SF
- Date and time
- Sunday, June 22, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- 1 Ferry Building
Artists from a tech-forward gallery’s Creative Code Intensive program share interactive installations, audiovisual art, and mind-blowing digital storytelling.
- Website
- Gray Area
- Date and time
- Wednesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 26, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.