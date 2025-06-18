Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

22 fun events in SF this week, from circus picnics to flotilla dance parties 

What's worth checking out this week? We'll help you choose.

People in formal attire and costumes dancing joyfully on a red-painted street.
The whole city will celebrate Juneteenth this week. | Source: Eloise Kelsey for The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

Mid-Market Juneteenth block party

Celebrate the holiday with live music, breakdance battles, food demoes, and interactive installations.

Website
Unstaged
Date and time
Thursday, June 19, 4 to 7 p.m.
Address
Market Street between 5th and 6th

Art of the Scratch turntablism demo

Champions Grandwizzard Theodore and DJ Qbert lead a live panel, turntable performance, and community cypher.

Website
Register
Date and time
Thursday, June 19, 7 to 10 p.m.
Address
The Savoy Tivoli, 1434 Grant Ave.

Washed Up Yacht Club flotilla party

Dress like your favorite storybook character and set sail for a three-day costumed flotilla party in Clipper Cove, with DJs playing on a circle of hitched boats.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Friday, June 20, 10 a.m., to Sunday, June 22, 12 p.m.

Circus Bella: Hoopla

Picnic while you watch acrobats, aerialists, and clowns at this one-ring, family-friendly, outdoor circus performance.

Website
Yerba Buena Gardens Festival
Date and time
Friday, June 20, 12 to 1 p.m.; Saturday, June 21, 12 to 1 p.m. and 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
Address
750 Howard St.

Castro Night Market Pride celebration

Three blocks of music stages, food vendors, and performances by Drag Race legends will blanket the 18th and Castro area ahead of Pride.

Crowds gather on a bright street lined with colorful flags and tents, near a landmark theater with a large vertical sign. It’s a festive, busy scene.
Get in the mood for Pride in the Castro this weekend. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
Website
Castro Night Market
Date and time
Friday, June 20, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
18th and Castro streets

Flor Y Canto literary fest and 24th Street poetry crawl

Poetry takes over the Mission for three days, with a walking tour of readings and art activations in cafes and bookstores across the neighborhood.

Website
Flor Y Canto
Date and time
Friday, June 20, to Sunday, June 22
Address
Multiple locations

DJ Yuca Frita

Foliage-covered wine bar Arcana hosts an extended debut set of Latin club beats.

The image shows a lively bar scene with people chatting and drinking under warm lighting. Plants and hanging bulbs decorate the cozy, bustling space.
Moody wine bar Arcana will transform into a Latin club Friday. | Source: Javier Castro/Arcana
Website
DJ Yuca Frita
Date and time
Friday, June 20, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Address
Arcana, 2512 Mission St.

Goldcap: 360

Go deep with an open-to-close set of international beats from Goldcap in the center of The Foundry’s surround-sound warehouse.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, June 20, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
The Foundry, 1425 Folsom St.

Library Love: A Day at Main

The library’s gorgeous rotunda hosts an open house to celebrate local art and literature, with performances, story times, music from the SF Symphony, and the Comic Arts Fest.

Website
SF Public Library
Date and time
Saturday, June 21, 12 to 3 p.m.
Address
100 Larkin St.

Hugel sunset party

Latin house phenom Hugel teams up with Amémé and others at this massive open-air party on Treasure Island with epic skyline views and optional ferry transport.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, June 21, 2 p.m.
Address
Gold Bar, 1 Avenue of the Palms

First-ever Glen Park night market

With the success of night markets across the city, Glen Park is getting its own with local art, DJs, food vendors, and family-friendly activities, right by the BART.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, June 21, 4 to 8:30 p.m.
Address
Kern and Diamond streets

Golden Hour rooftop: Summertime edition

An indie dance party with rooftop views at a secret intimate venue.

Website
Golden Hour
Date and time
Saturday, June 21, 3 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Heart of the Richmond night market

The first of the Richmond’s summer night markets will transform Clement Street into a block party, with live music, street food, and a family zone.

Website
Heart of the Richmond
Date and time
Saturday, June 21, 4 to 8 p.m.
Address
Clement between 22nd and 25th avenues

I Love Tenderloin Week grand finale

A rare free concert at the glorious Great American Music Hall, featuring the SF Symphony, Blue Bear Rock Chorus, and DJ maDRE, celebrates the neighborhood’s resilience.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, June 21, 6 p.m.
Address
Great American Music Hall, 859 O'Farrell St.

Fire-Robots-Noise

The Box Shop art yard lights up with flamethrowers, mutant bikes, DJs, and chaotic installations, so bring your own robots, clowns, and unsafe contraptions.

Website
Register
Date and time
Saturday, June 21, 7 p.m.
Address
The Box Shop, 951 Hudson Ave.

Keep Hush x Vitamin1000

The U.K.’s Keep Hush teams up with the Vitamin1000 crew to lay down bass-heavy breakbeats, garage, and more British sounds.

Website
Tickets
Address
TBA
Date and time
Saturday, June 21, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Yup, That’s Poison Oak forest hike

Explore SF’s greenest hidden trails on an 8.6-mile trek through Sutro Forest, Glen Canyon, and Twin Peaks that starts with coffee and ends with ice cream.

A grassy hillside with wooden steps leads to a view of a tree-filled neighborhood under a sky with wispy clouds. A tall antenna structure is visible in the distance.
Hike all the way to Twin Peaks on Sunday. | Source: Alexandra Kenin
Website
Register
Date and time
Sunday, June 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address
Souvenir Coffee Co., 262 Divisadero St.

Juneteenth parade and 12 block parties

Celebrate with a parade down Market Street, followed by block parties across SoMa, FiDi, the Tenderloin, and other neighborhoods.

A car mirror reflects a U.S. flag with an alternative design featuring black and red stripes and a green starfield.
Catch a block party to celebrate Juneteenth. | Source: Eloise Kelsey
Website
Juneteenth
Date and time
Sunday, June 22, 11 a.m.
Address
1200 Market St.

Japan Day Festival

Embrace Japanese culture with taiko, karate, shamisen, dance, origami, and calligraphy workshops surrounding Japantown Center.

Website
Japan Week
Date and time
Sunday, June 22, 12 to 5 p.m.
Address
1737 Post St.

Hayden James poolside

The Phoenix Hotel is scheduled to close soon, so soak up one of its final patio poolside DJ sets with house producer Hayden James.

swimming pool
The iconic swimming pool at the Phoenix Hotel. | Source: Phoenix Hotel
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, June 22, 1 to 6 p.m.
Address
Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

Foodwise Summer Bash

Delight in unlimited bites and drinks from 50 restaurants and beverage makers, with a focus on summer flavors.

Website
Downtown SF
Date and time
Sunday, June 22, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Address
1 Ferry Building

Creative Code Showcase

Artists from a tech-forward gallery’s Creative Code Intensive program share interactive installations, audiovisual art, and mind-blowing digital storytelling.

Website
Gray Area
Date and time
Wednesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 26, 7 to 10 p.m.
Address
Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

