From the familiar crack of the bat to the eruption of the crowd every time a ball sailed into the stands, it appeared the soundtrack to a summer night at the Coliseum hadn’t missed a beat. But this wasn’t a rehash of baseball’s glory days in Oakland.

Instead, it was the birth of something new. In the concourse, Indian food trucks dished out dosas and biryani, the scents of cardamom and coriander filling the air.

The hulking concrete stadium has remained mainly silent since the A’s played their last home game in the venue last September. But over the weekend, a stadium where fans once wore green and gold ballcaps played host to thousands of people who packed in behind the first and third baselines wearing horned bucket hats, waving scarves and flags.

Professional cricket has come to America and it’s backed by some seriously wealthy superfans. Major League Cricket (MLC), which just started its third season, is tapping into a growing diaspora of cricket-lovers living in the United States and betting that the world’s second most popular sport has legs to fill a major venue in the Bay Area.