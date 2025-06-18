Rafael Devers allows the Giants to dream big, even in a losing debut

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”
First the “Rafi, Rafi, Rafi” chants. Then the down-the-middle fastball from Slade Cecconi. Then the aggressive leg kick and long swing. Then the loud contact. Then the explosive sound of 36,222 fans collectively expressing their gratitude for the Giants’ new superstar.
Rafael Devers made a memorable debut at Oracle Park Tuesday night, albeit in a losing cause, and was embraced right away, by the front office, coaching staff, teammates, and fans, all of whom had every right to dream big.
Outfitted in a Giants city connect uniform (a Tuesday tradition at home), with a No. 16 jersey (his usual 11 wasn’t available because that was Carl Hubbell’s number), Devers was the designated hitter and batted third behind Jung Hoo Lee and Willy Adames.
In his second at-bat, Devers displayed his gorgeous and powerful swing and absolutely crushed the ball 111.4 mph, tied for the sixth-hardest contact by a Giant in 2025, and it got out to Triples Alley in a split second. Two outfielders converged on the ball, and Devers cruised into second base for a RBI double.
Now that’s a hitter.
“Very excited, very nervous at the same time,” Devers said through Spanish language interpreter Erwin Higueros. “I was really hoping to just hit one out of the ballpark.”
The Giants fell 3-2 to Cleveland, and Devers went 2-for-5 with two strikeouts. Many fans stood for all of his at-bats, and he never got cheated. Big swings every time, albeit the contact rate wasn’t up to par in this small sample size. He swung at 11 pitches and missed six of them.
But, boy oh boy, when Devers made contact on his third-inning double, the ball flew off his bat. (For the record, he said he never thought he could leg out a triple.) He also singled in the ninth as the Giants threatened, loading the bases with one out, but Dominic Smith flied to left and Casey Schmitt struck out to end the game.
“I’m sure there will be better days,” assured Devers.
He isn’t known for his glove. Third base was his position up until this season, but his days at that spot appear over. Before the game, he began taking grounders at first base, a position he’ll eventually man, though he has never played it professionally.
Devers will amp up the grounders the next two days but has no timetable for his first-base debut. He wouldn’t budge when asked if it could be as early as Friday when the Red Sox are in town — how nutty would that be, Devers wearing a first baseman’s mitt against his old team after refusing to play the position when asked this year in Boston?
“I know that I’m going to try to get there as fast as I can,” he said, “and be ready whenever the team needs me.”
Devers was the center of attention throughout the day. Early on, he met with the brass and said what everyone wanted to hear, that he’s game for whatever is called for. At his introductory news conference, many players and coaches were in attendance, which greatly comforted the newcomer. After batting practice, Buster Posey — the man who traded for Devers — met with the team and reiterated how much the higher-ups believe in the players, further reassurance for Devers. And approaching his first at-bat, fans gave him a whale of a welcome, which he said made him a bit nervous.
“I was a little bit overwhelmed,” he said of the outpouring of affection throughout the day. “I’m more relaxed now. Tomorrow will be better.”
Devers said he was thrilled to meet a couple of legends, Posey and Barry Bonds, the homers king who sat in the front row of the news conference after the Giants invited him to attend.
“Wow,” Devers said of the experiences, admitting he wasn’t comfortable enough to spend much time with Bonds. “I haven’t had the courage to talk to him,” said Devers, though he had no reservations speaking of leaving a legacy as a Giant that’s comparable to Bonds’ and Posey’s.
“I hope to accomplish the same thing that those two players did,” Devers said. “I think I have enough talent to do it. So, yeah, I do hope when my time is done here in San Francisco I have the same accolades that they have.”
First things first. Posey brought in Devers to help bring the Giants to new heights, starting this season. The goal is the playoffs, naturally, and Devers said, “I never been here when there’s been baseball in October, but seeing what I saw today, I think it’ll be really exciting.”
Even with Devers, the Giants had offensive issues, which has been a narrative too often this season. They were 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 runners, including three in the ninth.
It didn’t help that Schmitt was doubled off second base in the eighth on a throw by left fielder Steven Kwan. A tremendous throw by left fielder Heliot Ramos in the top of the ninth nabbed Gabriel Arias at the plate and completed an inning-ending double play, providing momentum into the ninth. But the Giants failed to take advantage of the last-inning opportunities. Smith’s flyout to Kwan in left wasn’t deep, and Jung Hoo Lee (positioned at third base) said he would have been out had he tested Kwan’s arm.
Devers’ first experience at Oracle Park didn’t go well overall as the Giants dropped the series opener, but he insists he has no problem hitting at a ballpark that hasn’t been kind to many left-handed hitters not named Bonds.
“It’s the same baseball,” Devers said. “I feel if I make good contact on the baseball, it’ll go. I don’t pay attention to the different dimensions of the ballpark.”
Fine with the Giants, who are confident good times are ahead with their big-time acquisition.
“Looks like he fits right in,” manager Bob Melvin said.