Rafael Devers allows the Giants to dream big, even in a losing debut

Outfitted in a Giants city connect uniform (a Tuesday tradition at home), with a No. 16 jersey (his usual 11 wasn’t available because that was Carl Hubbell’s number), Devers was the designated hitter and batted third behind Jung Hoo Lee and Willy Adames.

Rafael Devers made a memorable debut at Oracle Park Tuesday night, albeit in a losing cause, and was embraced right away, by the front office, coaching staff, teammates, and fans, all of whom had every right to dream big.

First the “Rafi, Rafi, Rafi” chants. Then the down-the-middle fastball from Slade Cecconi. Then the aggressive leg kick and long swing. Then the loud contact. Then the explosive sound of 36,222 fans collectively expressing their gratitude for the Giants’ new superstar.

In his second at-bat, Devers displayed his gorgeous and powerful swing and absolutely crushed the ball 111.4 mph, tied for the sixth-hardest contact by a Giant in 2025, and it got out to Triples Alley in a split second. Two outfielders converged on the ball, and Devers cruised into second base for a RBI double.

But, boy oh boy, when Devers made contact on his third-inning double, the ball flew off his bat. (For the record, he said he never thought he could leg out a triple.) He also singled in the ninth as the Giants threatened, loading the bases with one out, but Dominic Smith flied to left and Casey Schmitt struck out to end the game.

The Giants fell 3-2 to Cleveland, and Devers went 2-for-5 with two strikeouts. Many fans stood for all of his at-bats, and he never got cheated. Big swings every time, albeit the contact rate wasn’t up to par in this small sample size. He swung at 11 pitches and missed six of them.

“Very excited, very nervous at the same time,” Devers said through Spanish language interpreter Erwin Higueros. “I was really hoping to just hit one out of the ballpark.”

He isn’t known for his glove. Third base was his position up until this season, but his days at that spot appear over. Before the game, he began taking grounders at first base, a position he’ll eventually man, though he has never played it professionally.

Devers will amp up the grounders the next two days but has no timetable for his first-base debut. He wouldn’t budge when asked if it could be as early as Friday when the Red Sox are in town — how nutty would that be, Devers wearing a first baseman’s mitt against his old team after refusing to play the position when asked this year in Boston?

“I know that I’m going to try to get there as fast as I can,” he said, “and be ready whenever the team needs me.”

Devers was the center of attention throughout the day. Early on, he met with the brass and said what everyone wanted to hear, that he’s game for whatever is called for. At his introductory news conference, many players and coaches were in attendance, which greatly comforted the newcomer. After batting practice, Buster Posey — the man who traded for Devers — met with the team and reiterated how much the higher-ups believe in the players, further reassurance for Devers. And approaching his first at-bat, fans gave him a whale of a welcome, which he said made him a bit nervous.

“I was a little bit overwhelmed,” he said of the outpouring of affection throughout the day. “I’m more relaxed now. Tomorrow will be better.”

Devers said he was thrilled to meet a couple of legends, Posey and Barry Bonds, the homers king who sat in the front row of the news conference after the Giants invited him to attend.