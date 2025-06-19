With a capacity of only 300, the Bayview Opera House claims to be the oldest extant theater in San Francisco. Since 1888, it’s been home to performances and community gatherings , as well as the 1966 Hunters Point social uprising , when the fatal shooting of a teenager by police officers led to riots and — in an echo of the present day — the deployment of the National Guard. The San Francisco Arts Commission bought the building in the 1970s, and in 1995, it was renamed for playwright and actress Ruth Williams, who was instrumental in preventing its demolition.

“Earthquakes, pandemics, depressions — this place has always been a visual fixture and representation of the neighborhood,” said Ellington, 36. The opera house has been a part of his life since birth, too. A Bayview native, Ellington grew up across Third Street in an apartment above a liquor store and took African dance and ballet classes at the opera house before graduating from SF High School of the Arts. In his youth, Ellington performed with the American Conservatory Theater and had a stint on the WB network’s “Kids Club” in the ’90s. Now he is bringing that love of performance to his leadership of the Bayview Opera House, where he became executive director in 2023.