Sofia Ramos wasn’t in the industry the first time elderflower came around; she joined Third Rail, where she is the general manager, just over three years ago. Though the bar has always stocked St. Germain, “from my memory, it hasn’t really been on our menu,” she says. “I guess I was the one who started adding it more.” Now she makes two drinks with St. Germain: a version of a paloma and a cocktail with gin, yuzu, and pineapple. She also can make nonalcoholic versions of those drinks using elderflower syrup.