How the Valkyries, the Bay Area’s newest sports startup, are getting off the ground

Clark fills nearly every road arena, but the Valkyries don’t need an opposing star to juice ticket sales. They sold out their first five games on their own accord.

From the minds of the top decision-makers, a team local fans have already fallen in love with was born. As the Valkyries welcome Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever to the city on Thursday, Lacob’s long-held dream of bringing a WNBA franchise to the Bay Area is very much a reality.

Last May, Joe Lacob hired Ohemaa Nyanin out of the Liberty front office as the general manager. In October, she tapped Aces assistant Natalie Nakase as head coach. By February, Jess Smith, the head of revenue for the Angel City soccer team, arrived to run business operations.

Just a few months ago, the Golden State Valkyries were still a collection of ideas. An abstraction.

When Lacob first met Nakase, he told her he expects a championship in the first five years, then compared the franchise to a “startup” during training camp. Smith led the charge to make Golden State the first WNBA team to sell 10,000 season tickets. Nyanin and Nakase got cracking on roster-building.

“Obviously it’s going to take some time,” wing Kate Martin told The Standard. “It’s a brand new organization, we’re building it from the ground up. None of us players have really played with each other before. So it’s just super important to see the progress, see the process over the results right now.”

Nakase’s favorite word is “killers.” It’s how she describes her team, and it encapsulates how the Valkyries want to identify: as hard workers, competitors, gritty, and tough.

They had a blank canvas to work with, and the only way to paint it is with brushes of values.

Like all startups, there have been hiccups. With a young and inexperienced roster, Nakase has spent the first quarter of the season figuring out who her best players are and establishing a culture, on and off the court.

‘They’re workers’

“When you watch them play, you can see if, like, when they drive to the basket, are they actually trying to shoot a contested shot?” Nakase said. “A one-on-one shot? A glory shot? Or do they move it and make the right play?

Nakase, who has said that the goal is to get 1% better every day, can put words on a chalkboard all she wants. But a culture comes from players showing what they’re really made of.

That’s all by design. When Nakase and Nyanin were trying to fill out the Valkyries’ roster, they pored over film not just for 3-point shooters and powerful post players, but for character.

“They’re workers,” Nakase said. “All 12 of my players, they work really hard. There’s rarely a day where I walk in when it’s bad energy, ‘I don’t want to be here.’ They bring that to life. Like, the way they lace their shoes, the way they put their uniform on, they’re ready.”

A day after their June 1 loss to the first-place Lynx , several players texted the head coach asking if they could come into the gym and get extra shots up. Nakase told them no. With three games in five days upcoming, her world-class athletes needed recovery.

The decision set the tone for a Valkyries team that prides itself on work ethic.

“When the opportunity presents itself to get better — I knew we were going to be learning everything brand new, and that’s difficult,” Burton said. “So, any chance that I could spend more time here learning the system, getting to know my coach and some of my teammates, that’s what I was going to do.”

Right after Veronica Burton led her Bendigo Spirit club team to the WNBL title in Australia, Nakase told her to take a beat. Go home and spend some time with family, the coach urged. She earned it.

Starting from scratch

The WNBA expansion system is set up for new teams to struggle. Instead of choosing first in the amateur draft, Golden State made the fifth selection. Nyanin used the pick on Lithuanian teenager Justė Jocytė, who won’t debut until next season.

For the expansion draft, teams could protect their six best players, preventing the Valkyries from poaching top talent and sticking them with castoffs.

“This is tough,” executive Kirk Lacob said. “They’re being tasked with starting up a team from scratch and not exactly being given a lot of opportunity from the league to build a winner.”

The Valkyries’ roster is made up of a combination of expansion draftees, mid-tier free-agents, and players who took unconventional routes to the roster, such as 23-year-old Janelle Saluan, a French wing who had never played in the U.S. before earning a starting job.

It’s a roster filled with potential, but devoid of a superstar who could lift the team into contention. Don’t tell that to fans, though.

Every home game looks like a celebration of Bay Area basketball crossed with a Chappell Roan concert. The palpable enthusiasm differs from a more corporate atmosphere at Warriors games.

Fans wear violet leopard-print shirts and don golden norse crowns. At “Ballhalla,” as the team has branded its home arena, Warriors stars such as Steve Kerr, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski sit courtside near celebrities such as Common.

“We knew from the beginning that the Bay Area and our fans were special,” said Smith, the president, in an email to The Standard. “How the Bay Area is showing up, fully engaged as fans from day one in their Valkyries gear is what we were building toward with every decision we’ve made as we’ve built the organization.”

What the vibes symbolize is the bottom line — and business is already booming for the Valkyries.

Forbes expects Golden State to become the league’s most valuable franchise as soon as more data becomes available with time. Officials say the team is expected to generate more than $55 million in revenue — an apparent record for any WNBA team. Much of that is from the club’s 10,000 “founding guard” season-ticket holders and from the downstream benefits of the Lacobs owning the arena.

The strong financial foundation could pay off when almost all of the league’s top players coincidentally hit free agency at the same time ahead of next season, even in a hard salary cap system.