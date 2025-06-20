How the 49ers spend their cap dollars: From Brock Purdy to Bryce Huff

Behold the financial result of the 49ers offseason, which might seem paradoxical in nature:

A recent spending spree on big-ticket players has pushed the 49ers’ cumulative average player salary worth to the NFL’s No. 1 spot and their 2025 cash spending total back up to No. 4.

The 49ers still have second-largest reservoir of 2025 salary cap space — more than $40 million — in the league.

Here’s the real kicker: The 49ers also carry the NFL’s most dead money — more than $90 million — on their books as this 2025 season approaches.

While it might seem that more spending and more dead money would translate to less available cap space, the 49ers have created an alternate reality by embracing the brave new world of aggressive deferrals.

They and the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL’s defending Super Bowl champions, are pushing cap hits into future void years at the most liberal rates in NFL history. They’re surfing the wave of the rising salary cap, and the backloading of deals — see the ones the 49ers just executed with Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner — allows for it.