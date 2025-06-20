‘You have to want it’: Brian Sabean on Buster Posey’s big trade, taking risks, and more

I don’t know if you saw it, but when I asked Buster a week before the trade happened about possibly moving young pitching and whether he thought about the Wheeler-Beltran trade, he said he loved that deal — that you were sending a message to the clubhouse that you were going for it. What does that tell you about this front office?



Whether it’s Buster in his first year or somebody with years of experience [these kinds of trades], don’t come around often. Sometimes it’s going to take some pain as far as what you have to give up.



As I look back at the Beltrán trade, I think the biggest context is that team in ’11 was actually out-pitching the ’10 team, but we couldn’t score consistently four-plus runs a game. And Beltrán was the best bat available. And that was the opportunity cost, which was tough to swallow. Now, the outcome could’ve been different if Carlos didn’t get hurt. But that’s the risk you take.



I think Buster’s in this knowing what’s at stake for the franchise, as well as how it moves the needle not only in the organization but, like I said, with the fan base.



Yeah, Buster does mention the idea that this is a memory-making business, that things have to resonate with fans. How aware were you while you were running this team that you had to energize the fans?



As you know, once we opened the new ballpark, it was a completely different environment and landscape for us as a home-field advantage. Not that Candlestick wasn’t. It was. But a whole new experience. I really think the timing of opening the park [in 2000] and filling it coincided with that eight-year run that we finished first or second in the division [starting in 1997] and ultimately went to the World Series in 2002.



I think we all know the value of a ballpark that’s filled and the passion of San Francisco fans. When it’s jumping, and I’m sure there are gonna be some sellouts coming, if there haven’t been already, it’s like an East Coast vibe. That fan base gets it — they’re rabid, they’re generational.



And they want to hang their hat on some stars. And they’ve got a star and ex-franchise player running the organization, and now you’ve acquired one of the best hitters in baseball.



Were you at all surprised when Buster took this job, or did you see this kind of path for him when he was a player?



Not necessarily surprised, but I can’t say that I saw it coming. I think as it probably turned out, what ended up in print is what happened. The timing had to be right, and it had to be the right place and time for him and his family, because of the commitment. It’s a labor-intensive job. It’s not like what you experience in uniform, where you can get a breather in the offseason or run off and hide. You can’t get away from the commitments and just the grind, the treadmill that you’re on in a front office or, more so, running the ship.