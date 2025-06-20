The boom and bust cycles that dictate San Francisco’s tech and real estate worlds control the dramatic narrative of the art scene, too. Times have been hard recently — from the wallop of the pandemic to the recent nixing of federal arts grants and even the closure of museums. But things are looking up. June has been filled with good news for the Bay’s art scene: After a year of financial precarity, the Marin Headlands Center for the Arts raised the most in its history at its annual auction dinner this month; the shuttered San Francisco Art Institute announced plans to reopen as an artist studio; and local criticism magazine SquareCylinder is coming back after a year in absentia.