Kawakami: The Valkyries are meeting the moment, one ear-piercing victory at a time

But Nakase shook her head immediately when asked if this was a playoff kind of crowd. She’s right. The six games at Chase have been something between a party and big concert. Fun, without a lot of stakes. But it’ll start to change as the wins pile up and the playoff race beckons. Maybe it’s already started. And that will make the building even louder — because it will be meaningful noise. It will matter. It’s already beginning to echo around the league.



When the Valkyries make the playoffs, whether it’s this fall or another year, Chase will take on audio levels that I don’t want to contemplate right now.



“I just think that’s what our crowd is continuing to build,” Nakase said. “They’re continuing to build what they really love, and it’s just great basketball. That’s what you saw tonight. Two great teams, a lot of talent on the floor, and playing with a lot of passion.”



The larger point is that the Valkyries are already a pretty good team, and they’re doing it without the four key players who are participating in the EuroBasket tournament. And Thursday’s game was the first major winning contribution from Hayes, who suffered two nose injuries in the first weeks of this season.



How have they done this? General manager Ohemaa Nyanin and vice president of basketball operations Vanja Černivec found more than 12 solid players to start this — Amihere and Chloe Bibby were both cut after going through camp, were signed to replace the EuroBasket departures, and both were outstanding Thursday. It was Amihere’s third game with the team. This was Bibby’s first.



And clearly, Nakase and her staff can make adjustments on the fly. But Nakase said the Valkyries’ brain trust knew from the start that they were putting together an extremely tough team. They searched for this.



“When me, Vanya, and Ohemaa were watching a ton of film, yes, we knew they were … we call them killers,” Nakase said. “Kayla likes to say dogs, I call ’em killers. Yeah, we knew.



“You can see, like, the way they play even from last season. You have players that dive after the ball. Or players that take charges. Or they crash for rebounds. Those are the players to me that are always going to get you extra possessions, because they’re willing to sacrifice their body. They’re in really, really good shape. They take care of themselves off the court. They eat well, they sleep well, all those intangibles. You can tell that they do, because they play so hard. Yeah, we knew we had 12 dogs.”



Another point: These kinds of tough, stubborn, entertaining, talented players probably don’t love all the conversation, including by me, about this season as a setup for the Valkyries to sign one or two stars and really get going next season.



Well, I’ll listen to Thornton and Amihere: They’ve already got some stars. They’ve got some killers. They’re not perfect, but the Valkyries dare us all to underestimate what they can do right now.

