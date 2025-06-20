A prominent philanthropist told police she was distracted and looking for her glasses when she crashed her Porsche into a parked car last year, seriously injuring the other driver, according to a lawsuit filed this week in San Francisco Superior Court.

Vanessa Getty, who married into the family that made its fortune in oil, struck Mary Riley’s vehicle March 28, 2024, on Divisadero Street, according to Riley’s attorney Quinton Cutlip. Riley’s door was open, and she was getting into her 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK 550 when Getty’s Porsche Taycan struck.

“Suddenly and without warning a vehicle driven by Defendant Vanessa Louise Getty violently crashed into Plaintiff’s parked vehicle,” the lawsuit states.

Riley suffered a “traumatic brain injury” and orthopedic damage, according to the lawsuit.