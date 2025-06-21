Forget ladies who lunch. Meet the ladies who cold-plunge

This isn’t spa life. This is plunge life. Fjord, as well as Good Hot over the bay in Richmond, get it. Fjord has big dreams, with sights set on San Francisco next. “We’re aiming to be the anti-spa,” Turner explains. “To strip out the pampering. We want people to get out of their comfort zone and feel something real.”

Exactly. Cold plungers are addicts — a term I don’t throw around lightly. We can’t stop plunging. We’re in too deep! Although we stay close to shore. Year-round. Fog or shine. Almost two years in, we’ve come to rely on the jolt. The camaraderie. The collective wisdom. The buoyancy that comes from floating, together, in cold water. When we go too long without it, we get antsy, cranky, and land-life starts closing in. And so we plunge. All things being as unequal as they are in San Francisco, the life of a Cold Plunge Lady is plush. But — and perhaps why we do it — plunging is hard. At least at Crissy. Once Fjord opens, the ladies might have to start double-dipping with the Sausalito crew.