Rafael Devers goes yard for first time as a Giant in win over Red Sox

In the Giants’ victory, Landen Roupp tossed six scoreless innings and Camilo Doval earned his 12th save of the season in dramatic fashion. The Red Sox scored two runs in the top of the ninth before stranding the tying run on third. San Francisco (43-34) remains in second place in the National League West, four games back of the Dodgers.

“Really, really happy that I was able to contribute to the win,” Devers said postgame. “And hopefully continue to contribute, give my 100% and hopefully we get more wins.”

Devers hit his first home run as a Giant in the third inning of San Francisco’s 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. After the game, shortstop Willy Adames dumped a jug of yellow Powerade on the slugger.

Rafael Devers, the Giants’ newest star, went deep for the first time in orange in black, and he did so against his former club.

After Doval escaped with the save, Devers was the first one out of the Giants’ dugout, leading the handshake line with his new teammates.

With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, Devers went the other way on an 0-1, 96-mile per hour fastball. The Giants raved about his ability to use the opposite field when they acquired him, and he displayed just how powerful that skill can be at Oracle Park with the two-run dinger.

“That’s kind of typical him, too,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He can let it travel and catch it late, block it out to left field. He’s done it so many times in Boston and this park kind of plays that way to lefties as well. But I think to get that one off his back, feel good about that.”

The 370-foot shot was Devers’ first home run at Oracle Park in his eighth career game on the shores of McCovey Cove. It gave the Giants a 3-0 lead over Boston after Heliot Ramos hit a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning.