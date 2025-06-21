It’s hot sauna summer in the Bay

Built atop a salvaged concrete wave attenuator (the low sea wall that deadens chop and swell), Fjord has two six-seater Finnish-style saunas, made from repurposed steel shipping containers. Picture windows provide sweeping bay views. “We see this as a third space that allows you to commune with friends and with nature,” said cofounder Alex Yenni. The saunas are kept at a toasty 190 degrees, and guests are encouraged to cold-plunge in the bay via ladders on the dock. “It’s a pick your own adventure,” said Yenni. “The endorphins you get from this experience trigger people to be more open.”