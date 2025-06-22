Michael came to San Francisco from Nicaragua five years ago, when he was 21. Working as a day laborer was never easy, he said, but it used to be a reliable way to make money.

“We work from the morning to the night, without eating, in the cold or in the sun,” Michael said in Spanish. “We’ve suffered a lot of racism because we’re immigrants — as much from brown people as from white people.”

Michael, who withheld his last name for fear of immigration enforcement, added that there have been times he performed a job and the employer refused to pay him, knowing he wouldn’t go to police. Now he can barely earn a living, he said. There used to be between 20 and 30 laborers at the SoMa U-Haul location where he waits for work every day, but on Friday afternoon, there were only three.

“We’re a little afraid of the situation that has unfolded over the last few months,” he said, referring to the crackdown by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “But we need to work.”